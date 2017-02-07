Shock value makes effigy worthy political symbol

I admire and respect my 5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock, but after reading the Feb. 2 article regarding his reaction to the Donald Trump effigy, he sounds like the Church Lady.

I walked past the home where the effigy hangs and it is shocking, but not any more so than what you see hanging around homes at many Halloween displays around the city in October, and probably not as bad.

In defense of the property owner, Trump may be the president, but his behavior and actions during the campaign were more “vile” and “reprehensible” than a dummy in his likeness hanging from a tree. The effigy is a show of disrespect, yes, but has Trump earned the respect of the office? Michael Cunningham, the property owner on Oakdale, has earned more respect: He has served our country with his military service.

Leave Cunningham alone. He has the right to voice his opinions on his own property. Paddock’s energy would be better spent attacking and investigating the absentee landlords who let their properties fall into disrepair. They are the ones who besmirch our beautiful and historic neighborhoods.

We are living in unprecedented political and social times with all of us sorting through raw emotions, including anger and fear. I am grateful our Constitution still allows us freedom of speech and expression. How we express ourselves can be the beginning of a much-needed conversation. Certain forms of expression can jar us out of our complacency or denial.

Hanging an effigy of President Trump says a lot. It is shocking. But that is precisely the point.

Michelle M. Bandor

Fort Wayne

Relax, Democrats

The Democrats need to relax and admit that Donald Trump is the president of our country now and trying very hard to make America great again with no help from their party.

They need to relax and enjoy when this happens. Instead, their party, the celebrities and news media are trying to shut him down.

We voters who helped elect our president think he’s doing a good job and think you should support him.

JULES TOUSSAINT

Fort Wayne

No insurance plan can remedy doctor shortage

The Jan. 22 article on the physician workforce is most crucial. Dr. James Buchanan should be lauded for attempting to help stem a potential growing shortage of physicians by enlarging the number of family-practice residencies by two in one year. However, the shortage nationwide and within Indiana was not totally covered.

We in the U.S. are in a dire situation. According to the American Association of Medical Colleges, about 30 percent of active physicians who see patients are 60 or older. Regardless of what insurance system we may have, if there are no doctors, you will be in trouble if you get sick. In Indiana, the number of general surgeons per 1,000 patients is exceeded by all but four other states. In the future, if one needs an appendectomy or gall bladder removed, they may need to wait for care, if possible, or leave the state. Neither of these issues will be remedied by adding two more family-practice residency positions.

Even adding places to existing medical schools will not help if there are not more residency positions in every field. The problem is not just needing more family physicians.

If you pay taxes, then you have supported residency training programs. Once you have invested in training a physician, you want the physician to practice as long as they can. However, physicians are currently harassed into purchasing new electronic record systems, annual updates and end up losing money if their system does not meet a number of criteria.

Perhaps now would be the time to encourage physicians to continue practicing rather than encouraging more physicians to retire earlier than planned. After all, our taxes have paid for their training. We should want to get the best return on our investment by having them practice longer.

This is an issue Rep. Jim Banks and Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young will have to grapple with regardless of the future health insurance system.

Dr. Matthew E. Farber

Fort Wayne