County curbs effortson roadside cleanup

I am appalled by all the litter lining our roads in Allen County. I thought it was illegal to litter, punishable by a fine.

One of the worst offenders is Republic garbage trucks. I’ve witnessed the trucks spewing litter out of the tops of the trucks. I’ve watched the trucks go past our house spewing. Recently, while following a Republic truck, I saw litter blowing out of the top of the truck. Why can’t the operators close the top before moving, and why can’t the people using curbside pickup secure their loose trash in larger bags?

A few years ago, the Allen County Sherriff’s Department used to bring a red van full of people out here to walk the side ditches and pick up litter. I assume the people were completing their community-service sentences. It sure helped the appearance of our community.

I wish they would reinstate that activity, but I suppose the funding for this has been diverted to more pressing issues – something like downtown development.

JOSEPH D. GELLER

Churubusco

Who’s deplorable now?

Much has been written about the recent protests around the country. While I am aged, I fail to understand how burning vehicles, breaking out windows, blocking traffic and defying police officers can be called a “protest.”

Some have claimed that President Donald Trump is full of hate. While he does have his faults, the people who take part in these crimes have a monopoly on hate.

A recent candidate running for office used the word “deplorables” in reference to a group of people. I would say this would apply to the ones who take part in this action. Not just half of them, all of them.

DAN HUDSON

Fort Wayne

Questions over fencedeserve wider debate

I see that our president has decided to order Homeland Security to proceed with the fence to secure our southern border.

I recommend the majority staff report from Sen. Ron Johnson, chair of the committee on homeland security and governmental affairs, dated Nov. 23, 2015, where the apprehension rate reported by border patrol agents in areas with fencing is one in three. This is a significant improvement over areas without fencing, but I wonder how many taxpayers would consider a border with a one-in-three apprehension rate as “secure.”

We are about to pay $2 million to $5 million per mile of fencing, just for construction costs, and the government will have to acquire private land from reluctant owners before installing any fence. As a businessman, I expect that President Donald Trump has seen a business case for installing the fence – what it will cost and how much will taxpayers save. I hope that he will share the business case with us because I’m skeptical that it exists.

Our president has also claimed that Mexico will pay for the wall. Consider this analogy: A bank makes a mortgage loan for $1 million to a janitor for a new house, turns the mortgage into a new investment opportunity and sells it to investors as a sure thing. If the bank is Trump, the janitor is Mexico, the house is the wall, and the investors are the taxpayers, how confident should we be that we’ll get our money back?

Richard Kenefic

Roanoke

I&M moves prudentlyon clean-energy transition

I support clean energy, but I also want to keep my lights on, my refrigerator cold and my house warm in the winter. So I am glad to see that 60 percent of the electricity generated by Indiana Michigan Power is carbon-emission free. I’m also pleased to learn that I&M now has three large solar-power plants up and running in Indiana.

I shake my head when I hear critics of I&M saying the electric company needs to make the transition to cleaner energy. I&M has the emission-free Cook Nuclear Plant, it buys power from Hoosier wind farms and it now has solar plants. If I&M just shut down its last coal plant and replaced it with solar and wind, like some critics want, what would keep our homes lit and our factories running when the sun goes down on a calm night?

I don’t think of a transition as suddenly changing what you’re doing. A good transition is a process that allows one to ease into a new way of doing things while making adjustments and learning along the way. That looks exactly like what I&M is doing. Nice work, I&M!

Bobbie Iwobi

Fort Wayne