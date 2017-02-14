Accepting refugees ispart of nation’s defense

In light of President Donald Trump’s signing the executive order halting immigration from seven Islamic countries, House Speaker Paul Ryan stated, “Our No. 1 responsibility is to protect the homeland.” This echoes statements by Trump: “As your president, I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American people.” The previous two presidents have stated the same.

The presidents and others all need a civics lesson. The president’s job is not to protect the American people; it is to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Declaring that your job is to protect the American people like some comforting father-figure is pandering to popular fear and weakness. If the American people have a stake in this fight, then they must share the burden of their own defense, which includes demonstrating our values by sheltering the victims of violence and yes, even bearing the risk, as minimal as it is, that a terrorist might slip through the system.

You cannot expect never to be hit if you claim to be in a fight. Instead, our officials should be leading the nation in an effective fight against jihadists, which includes embracing those who can be our most effective allies. Those allies include Muslims who have been vigorously countering violent Islamic movements, such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which represents 1.4 billion Muslims, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations in the U.S.. And yes, it also includes embracing refugees from these regions.

It is time for all Americans, elected and otherwise, to step up.

Lawrence A. Kuznar

Albion

Trump’s ban troubling

Zero Americans have been killed in terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and the end of 2015 by foreigners from the seven countries under President Donald Trump’s travel ban, according to Alex Nowrasteh of the Cato Institute. Trump’s travel ban is illogical, inhumane, costly and counterproductive.

Carol Roberts

Huntertown

Gas tax benefits would accrue to Indianapolis

The gas tax proposal is a statewide plan to bail out the Indianapolis metro area. This tax is to pay for a new outer belt (Interstate 465-like) around Indianapolis. Your road money is making I-65 south six lanes to Louisville, U.S. 31 to interstate standards north, adding lanes to I-69 to Indianapolis and generally subsidizing the suburban wealthy areas around Indianapolis. Remember, the property tax relief plan was to bail out Indianapolis homeowners from their appreciated property.

I cannot think of a major American city that does not use toll roads for transportation needs. In fact, our legislators think nothing of a toll road for northern Indiana or toll bridges for southern Indiana. The access road for northern Indiana to Chicago’s South Side is proposed as a toll road. Why then do the metro Indianapolis rich think we should again pay higher taxes for their connivance?

I propose converting all Indiana interstate roads to toll roads. Issue I-PASS cards to all Indiana residences based on their paying the wheel tax and gasoline tax. This might be limited to the cost of the wheel tax so those who frequently use the toll road would be billed monthly for excess use. All interstate users would pay the toll. This could be administered under the Daniels plan with the rights to the toll business sold to some foreign investor.

I think several dollars a week in gas tax is a big deal for many Hoosiers. Maybe our part-time state legislators could better serve low-income, part-time Hoosier workers by mandating workers receive the same health and retirement benefits they do for part-time work.

Roger Miller

Fort Wayne