A growing concern

UBC Child Care Ministry is bright, cheerful and welcoming. Cribs in the infant room are drenched in morning sunshine. The toddler room resembles any well-appointed child-care facility – with colorful rugs and areas set aside for reading and active play. Trained caregivers are attentive and encouraging – cradling babies and closely watching as the little ones stretch and turn over on a blanket. Another leads 2-year-olds in a pretend march to breakfast.

But UBC Child Care Ministry wasn’t always well equipped to nurture little ones. When director Dee Chambers first saw it seven years ago, the small house adjacent to Union Baptist Church had a single room dedicated to child care. At times, 30 children were super-vised there.

“They would make all the big kids sit on the floor and watch TV and the babies would be at the back, where they attended to their needs and put them back in their cribs,” she said. “It wasn’t the most educationally exciting place to be but, obviously, it worked. The parents liked it because they thought their kids were well disciplined, which they were, because they sat like little robots all day and watched TV.”

They also were fortunate. Registered ministries – a classification of the state’s voucher-supported child-care system – aren’t always safe places. A 22-month-old drowned in a baptismal font after wandering away from caregivers at an Indianapolis church. An 11-month-old died after she was found unconscious in her car seat in a church-based center where one adult was caring for 36 babies and children.

The reality is that quality costs. While parents in low-income areas need child care so they can work or go to school, programs in their neighborhoods are likely to be of lower quality than care options in wealthier areas. Caregivers might lack adequate training and buildings and learning materials might not be suited for child development and safety. While some churches set up child-care centers as a ministry to their members and communities, other churches opened centers as a way to collect child-care voucher dollars and pay the utility bills.

Helping the former fulfill their ministry through safe, high-quality child-care programs is the challenge, along with encouraging parents to avoid registered ministries that fail to nurture development or, worse, put children in danger.

Allen Countyadvantage

When it comes to child-care quality initiatives, Allen County leads the state. Paths to Quality, Indiana’s rating system for child-care providers, was created here, when Early Childhood Alliance and others developed a system to help parents find good providers and encourage those providers to continually improve. But even in Allen County, the level of quality among child-care programs lags in low-income areas. Investment was needed to help child-care programs, including registered ministries, join and advance on the Paths to Quality system, where Level 1 care means children’s health and safety needs are met, up to Level 4, in which the provider has met the rigorous requirements for national accreditation.

That’s where the Foellinger Foundation came in. President Cheryl Taylor said the foundation’s mission of providing support to effective organizations and programs that serve “those most in need with the least opportunity” led to its commitment to improve child-care ministries.

“Supporting early childhood development is not new for the foundation,” she said. “Since 1990, the board has approved almost $11 million in support of early childhood.”

Foellinger wisely tapped Associated Churches to direct its Let’s Grow initiative, which since 2012 has seen a commitment of about $750,000 in grants from Foellinger. The dollars have supported training for caregivers and made nearly two dozen centers safer and better equipped for early learning.

Associated Churches found the perfect administrator for Let’s Grow in Deanna Wilkirson, an accounting professional and former Fort Wayne city controller. A long-time Associated Churches board member, Wilkirson oversees grant administration with a deft mix of financial acumen and faith-based stewardship.

With the help of Wilkirson and Let’s Grow, UBC Child Care achieved Level 1 on Paths to Quality a year ago. Director Dee Chambers already had begun seeking voluntary certification from the state, but the Foellinger-funded initiative allowed for dramatic changes.

The UBC director, who earned a business degree from Indiana University-Bloomington before raising a family and accepting her pastor’s call to become director of the child-care center, sweeps her arms around the toddler room to illustrate the most visible of those improvements.

“Instead of having the typical church banquet tables, we were able to get (furnishings) at child’s height,” she said. “Before, the kids would stand on their tippy-toes and play with whatever toys we had, or I had to hold them on my hip.”

Toys were rummage-sale finds or homemade. The cribs were hand-me-downs – some with missing parts and crude repairs. Today, the room boasts durable and educationally appropriate toys and books. Grant money also paid for cribs that meet child-safety standards.

“The rugs, this table, the playground – literally everything comes from Let’s Grow,” Chambers said.

The grant money freed up dollars needed elsewhere. The $800 required to install a sink in the infant room could be covered by operating income paid by the parents, 85 percent of whom qualify for Child Care Development Fund vouchers.

“So now, we didn’t have to make a choice between a child-size table or a sink for health and safety,” she said. “We could have both and it wasn’t, ‘OK, let’s buy the sink and hope nothing bad happens next year when we buy the table.’ ”

Associated Churches brings more than dollars, however. Its long-standing partnerships with labor programs have provided building improvements to make day-care ministries safer and more comfortable. Carpenters Local 232 retirees added a new entrance and covered porch at UBC. They separated the infant room from the kitchen with a new door.

A new security system, with cameras projecting views of the entryways and parking lot, adds a welcome layer of safety to UBC Child Care, which is located in a southeast neighborhood that has seen more than its share of violence.

Better training

Most important, Let’s Grow has opened up training opportunities. Early Childhood Alliance provides multiple early childhood courses, including classes to earn the Child Development Associate credential. But there is a waiting list and some of the class locations are difficult for providers in low-income areas to reach.

Wilkirson said she was lamenting at an evaluation committee meeting that more caregivers needed a CDA credential, when Mary Musson, assistant professor in Ivy Tech Community College’s Early Childhood Education program, suggested a class specifically for Let’s Grow participants.

“We’ve really encouraged the ministries to come on Paths to Quality, because the most recent legislation raised the (center) requirements, but they also raised the (child-care voucher reimbursement) if you go to a higher level,” Wilkirson said. Because UBC and other centers had made facility improvements, it then made sense for the ministries to get on Paths to Quality and receive the higher voucher reimbursement amount. Nearly all the families UBC serves qualify for child-care assistance.

Let’s Grow support also covered transportation costs to Indianapolis for conferences and fostered collaboration between child-care ministries, some of which are serving families in centers just blocks from one another.

Mindy Hightower King of Limelight Analytics, an evaluation and measurement firm located in Bloomington, was hired by Foellinger Foundation to study Let’s Grow, for an objective look at how the funds were used and to determine what has allowed it to be successful. In a phone interview, she said Foellinger found the “perfect partner” for the initiative in Associated Churches, an interdenominational organization well respected in the faith community.

“They have been able to leverage resources,” King said. “They have the ability to connect with individuals to get work done free or at a reduced cost so the investment doesn’t need to be even greater.”

What can the state learn from Let’s Grow?

“The child-care ministries that serve our most vulnerable need support,” King said. “They are assets that deserve to be developed and nurtured. They are not going to be able to do it without help. I don’t think they would be able to do it without the help of Associated Churches. The individual director of ministry is not tapped into resources needed to raise the quality of these programs.”

Through Let’s Grow, Allen County is blessed with resources to improve the quality of care for its youngest and most vulnerable. King said Paths to Quality is an important statewide step in encouraging child-care facilities to aspire to higher standards. But the bureaucratic confines of state government can be a barrier when it comes to working with providers serving the poorest communities.

“They are coming at it with a good heart,” she said of the child-care ministries, but working 10 hours a day caring for children leaves little time for focusing on improvements.

“If communities could find a way to tailor a model like Let’s Grow that leverages the resources needed, it could work statewide,” King said.

One simple improvement in Indiana child care would be for the state’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning to tap Wilkirson and the Let’s Grow initiative as a resource for guidelines on registered ministries. The state for too long allowed Advance America, a right-wing advocacy group, to serve as the voice of church-based child-care programs. Its approach was not to help children and families by improving quality, but to fight all regulation – including regulations that might have saved lives.

Fiscally and morally it is imperative to ensure the youngest Hoosiers – particularly those born into poverty – get a strong and safe start. Let’s Grow has answers to help protect children and make sure they are ready to learn. Let’s listen.

