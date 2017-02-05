Driven to compromise

When Gov. Mike Pence signed a bill last year at Joseph Decuis addressing production at small family farms, restaurateur Pete Eshelman thought he was done battling legislators. But another bill sent him back to Indianapolis last week, once again fighting what he believed was an effort to protect one business at the expense of another.

The Roanoke businessman this year stepped up for electric carmaker Tesla, whose luxury vehicle he drives. House Bill 1592 doesn’t mention Tesla, but it applies only to manufacturers of all-electric vehicles in prohibiting direct sales to customers. Tesla, which was granted a dealer license in Indiana in 2013, is currently the only company selling all-electric cars here, but the proposed bill would shut down its Indiana sales after 2019.

Eshelman lays out his case here. His argument for the automaker, along with pleas from other Tesla supporters, helped forge what looks like a successful compromise with Indiana auto dealers. The House Roads and Transportation Committee on Thursday approved an amendment that effectively creates for Tesla an exclusion from the 1991 state law prohibiting car manufacturers from selling directly to consumers.

It was ambiguous language in the existing law that allowed Tesla to find a workaround, according to Tom Kelley, president of Fort Wayne’s Kelley Automotive Group. And as Kelley testified before the committee last week, the muddy language was the reason auto dealers were worried other automakers would find a way to sell directly to consumers.

The push to close the loophole involves numerous northeast Indiana players. Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, was author of HB 1592, but its co-authors include Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, and Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne. Joe Jordan, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, testified in support, speaking to the economic and philanthropic role Kelley and other auto dealers fill in the community.

Keith Busse, co-founder and chairman of Steel Dynamics, also testified in support of the bill. His comments addressed the auto dealers’ greatest fear – that China, where 200 manufacturers are developing electric cars, will exploit Indiana’s law and sell cars here.

“If they can utilize the same model, they can and will sell government-subsidized cars below market value in Indiana and across the country,” Kelley explained. “They will have no requirement to service or sustain those vehicles.”

“Half of the steel industry doesn’t exist today because of bad actors who didn’t play by the rules,” Busse told the House committee, reminding the members of the effect China had on the U.S. steel industry.

The debate over HB 1594, which must be approved by the full House and the Senate before it becomes law, demonstrates the delicate balance required to ensure consumer protection, free trade and reasonable regulations. The compromise worked out between Tesla supporters, Indiana auto dealers and legislators also stands as a model for how Washington, D.C., could better serve us.

– Karen Francisco