Together, separately

Nearly a decade ago, former Gov. Joe Kernan and Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Randall Shepard led a commission charged with finding ways to increase local government efficiency and effectiveness.

“We say that the status quo in local government is simply not good enough,” they wrote in the foreword to the panel’s 2007 report. “Indiana can either embolden itself, designing new arrangements for its future prosperity, or continue to trudge along under a system of government erected 150 years ago.”

Several of the 27 recommendations were implemented, including a prohibition on a local government employee serving as an elected official within the same local government unit. But key recommendations – establishing a single-person county executive, for example – met insurmountable political opposition, leaving Indiana to “trudge along” ill-equipped for growth.

Fort Wayne’s John Stafford, who served on the Kernan-Shepard Commission, said five years after the report was released that he wished greater care had been taken to separate urban and rural concerns.

“As I’ve seen this play out for the last couple of years, we probably needed to suggest some things that related to urban areas and not necessarily rural areas,” the long-time local government expert said in 2012. “Maybe provide some alternatives as to the structure of county government. It is today a one-size-fits-all.”

“Kernan-Shepard brought a flurry of activity,” said David Bennett, executive director of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. “But since that time there has not been a deliberate statewide discussion of the direction Indiana should take.”

During that same period, Indiana policymakers not only failed to make progress, they wasted time on destructive measures like the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and immigration battles.

A different approach was needed. The Indiana University Public Policy Institute, for which Bennett serves on a 12-member board of advisers, was a logical organization to step back and consider where the state should go in the future, he said. Mark Lawrance, who served as director for the institute until a few months ago, spearheaded the initiative, “Thriving Communities, Thriving State.” The result – comprehensive recommendations for urban, mid-sized and rural/small-town communities – effectively broadens the scope of the Kernan-Shepard report by acknowledging the one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for Indiana. In acknowledging the unique characteristics and challenges of the three types of communities, the latest report serves as an effective blueprint for Indiana’s progress.

“Thriving Communities, Thriving State” should be required reading for candidates in statewide, local and even school board races. A rich cross-section of 53 Hoosiers contributed ideas to strengthen not just the cities and thriving suburban communities, but to preserve and enhance Indiana’s smaller cities and rural communities. Their recommendations address Indiana’s shortcomings with specific ideas and approaches.

Impetus to act

Bennett, who served as co-chair for the urban commission, said he was struck by how the recommendations dovetail with goals of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. In its work preparing the winning Regional Cities proposal, the Partnership made clear the urgency to grow the region’s population – The Road to One Million – to offset the effects of retiring baby boomers and millennials leaving the region, causing the labor force to shrink and gross domestic product and wages to stagnate.

“We’re losing people faster than we’re gaining them,” the Thriving Communities report states, noting Indiana lost 47,311 residents between 2010 and 2014, for the 12th worst record in the nation. Seventy-five of 92 counties lost more residents than they attracted.

The changes are particularly worrisome for small towns and rural areas. Twenty-three counties, all of them rural, are projected to have more than a quarter of their populations age 65 or older by 2030.

“Nearly all of Indiana’s projected population growth over the next 25 years will occur in urban and mid-sized counties,” according to the report. “This demographic transformation, in which large metro areas capture the majority of the population growth and many rural counties experience population declines compounded by an aging population, will have significant impacts on Indiana’s labor force and healthcare delivery system.”

Indiana can’t solve the problem with natural population growth, Bennett said.

“We’re going to have to win the migration game,” he said, “That means embracing diversity, not only racial diversity, but religion, cultural diversity. It’s important for people to be welcoming.”

Bennett’s group based its recommendations for the state’s largest communities on a bold statement: “Talent drives urban economies.” To that end, it recommends more preschool opportunities, embracing diversity and allowing cities the flexibility to manage change.

Richard Aguirre, director of Corporate and Foundation Relations at Goshen College, was a member of the Mid-sized Areas Commission, which focused on cities larger than 15,000 residents but generally less than 35,000. His group also recommended changes to allow for local government reform and innovation, which Aguirre said have been hamstrung by lawmakers.

“The legislature came in for regular bashing (in our discussions),” he said. “These are issues Indiana needs to address, and the legislature is missing in action. They are focusing on hot-button issues and winning the next election. (These issues) are not going to go away.”

Aguirre, one of two Hispanic members on the Thriving Communities project, pointed to his own Elkhart County to emphasize the need for Indiana to embrace diversity and become more welcoming. While Hispanics make up about 7 percent of the state’s population, he said, they accounted for 43 percent of Indiana’s population growth from 2000 to 2010. Of foreign-born residents, a third are citizens, a third are here with legal status and about a third are undocumented.

Yet the Elkhart County sheriff is focusing not on crime but on status offenses among undocumented residents, Aguirre said.

“That kind of thing is not only not helpful, it stigmatizes those who are here legally,” he said. “When you make a climate this hostile to immigrants, the message you are sending is we don’t like you and don’t want you here. When we have a state that desperately needs more young people, that doesn’t make sense.”

Likewise, the state’s RFRA “debacle” did not create a welcoming atmosphere, he said. “Young people are wanting to be in diverse communities. If we fail to address the demographics – if things don’t change – we can manage our decline or we can plan for growth. Right now we are managing our decline.”

Aguirre’s message and the recommendations of each of the Thriving Communities panels speak to the hard truth about Indiana’s future. In the decade since the Kernan-Shepard report was released, the challenges have only grown greater.

Elected officials and community leaders who ignore them leave the state on that trajectory of decline. The Thriving Communities recommendations are offered as a 10-year blueprint, with specific measures for success. The Public Policy Institute made certain the gubernatorial candidates were aware of the plan with a candidate forum hosted by former Chief Justice Shepard last month. But the plan deserves a prominent role in the General Assembly’s agenda, as well as on local government and school officials’ agendas.