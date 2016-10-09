UNITED in SERVICE

This fall, the national conversation about questionable police shootings of blacks has bled into the presidential race. The local news is heavy with stories about murders of and by African-American men.

Almost anyone can tell you something is wrong, but few have a clue how to solve it.

One who does is Iric Headley. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, and brought to Fort Wayne as a child, the 36-year-old has more in common with the young men filing into Classroom 256 of the Indiana Tech Law School on a recent Saturday morning than most of them might imagine.

The young men are here for a program by Fort Wayne United, a new organization out to involve the whole community in solving racially based problems. The group hopes to address a wide range of challenges, but it’s starting with the most urgent problems faced by black males here and around the country: homicides and relations with the police.

Chosen by Mayor Tom Henry to direct the organization, Headley, its only employee, has worked with volunteer coordinators Mike Armstrong and Orlando Smith to invite black males to today’s meeting.

“We hit barbershops, we hit schools, we hit social media, and we just get as many as possible,” Headley said. Today there are 21 participants, ranging in age from 14 to 27. Before they leave, they will be exposed to some sobering facts and some of them will reveal some uncomfortable truths. They will have frank exchanges with a deputy chief of the Fort Wayne Police Department, Derrick Westfield, who is black, and Chief Steve Reed, who is white.

It is Headley’s hope that they will come away from the experience with a transformative new outlook.

‘So many people say, you can’t change the perspectives of young blacks,” Headley says. “That’s not true.”

Though it could hardly be described as typical, Headley’s life is a case in point.

When his family arrived in Fort Wayne, he was warned not to trust white people.

Etched in his memory is the cold day he as a 10-year-old watched from his window when the victim of a shooting two blocks away, a black man, died on Headley’s front doorstep.

After his parents divorced, Headley’s family fell on hard times, homeless at one point, living next to the city’s top drug dealer at another. At their new southeast-side residence, another young black man was shot by police and died in the Headleys’ back yard.

Headley doesn’t dwell on specifics, but he tells audiences he did “terrible stuff” as a teenager. He says he has never used drugs. But once, in a rage, he chased a man down a neighborhood street with a gun in his hand, intending to shoot him. Walking back up the street, he heard neighbors’ doors quickly shutting as he walked by. It was one of the moments he began to question the bad-dude road he was on.

“I was not caught, or ever jailed for any of my decisions, just given a significant amount of grace,” Headley said in an email interview last week. But Headley emphasized his “deep level of regret and remorse for all that took place during my years of being lost, angry, and guided by negative components of the environment that I lived in.”

Headley was able to take another path by “getting heavily into music.” For a while, he was into gangsta rap, and he did studio work with rappers Twista and R. Kelly, though though he says he later became uncomfortable with the messages that style of music conveyed. With his sister, Tony-winning actor/singer Heather Headley, he wrote a song that was part of her Grammy-winning album. Now, when he talks to young black men, some listen to him because they think he still has street credibility. Others, he says, listen because he managed to get off the streets.

As he begins his dialogue with the young men at the law school, he speaks in the same deep, modulated tones he uses when he leads a weekly class on racism at an almost all-white church. But today there is an undertone of urgency.

Clickers are distributed to the participants so they can provide instant feedback that will be graphed on two screens at the front of the room. Headley begins the session much as any other motivational speaker might, by talking about United’s mission and asking the young men what kind of a community they’d like to live in. “Our vision and our mission is simply to help you guys succeed,” Headley begins.

‘What kind of dream community do you want to live in?” he asks. Sixty-five percent say they want to live in a community that creates equal opportunity.

Then Headley gets to questions especially tailored to this audience. “What do you think would be too many murders in Fort Wayne?” Seventy-six percent said 1-10. Headley notes that there were 45 murders here three years ago.

“In 2014, how many men do you think were murdered (nationwide)?”

The group guesses low. The answer is 9,746.

He shows the group sobering statistics about the number of black males killed by other black males in recent years. It’s also in the thousands.

Now the group moves close to home again.

“Do you know someone who was murdered in the last five years?”

Sixty-seven percent said yes.

One respondent, a young man named Seth, chose “16-20.”

Even Headley professes amazement.

Seth explained that most of the victims were people he simply had known in high school, not on the street.

“He said he knows 20,” Headley said, looking across the class. “That could take most of this room out.”

andre cummings, an Indiana Tech law professor and United steering committee member, asked the whites in the auditorium whether they had known anyone who had been murdered in the last five years.

None of them had.

“It’s a very different experience that young African-American men have in this country,’’ cummings says.

“It’s very traumatic for Seth to know 20 people that have been killed. What does that tell Seth about the value of his life?

“My thinking is about where I want to go to college, and what kind of job I’m going to get. ... I’m not thinking I have to be careful where I walk so I don’t die today.”

Sitting on a stool onstage, cummings leans toward his listeners for emphasis. “That’s why we’re here today, is to figure out how to change this. So you all can say, ‘I don’t know anybody who got killed.’ ”

Other questions. What’s responsible for the violence? More than half selected “family structures and violence” over “lack of education” or “lack of employment.”

“How powerful is the anti-snitching street code in the black community?”

Sixty-two percent said “very powerful.”

By the time the chiefs, Westfield and Reed, take the stage beside Headley, about two-thirds of the young males who had walked warily into the classroom an hour before have voluntarily expressed an opinion to the whole group. Anyone who has ever run a high school class discussion knows that is a positive result. The electronic vote tallying and instant viewing of the results, along with Headley’s patient questioning, has the group fully engaged.

Westfield, who is in charge of the city’s southeast quadrant, tells the students his area has “a lot of great people,” but the southeast has the most police runs. Reed adds that Westfield’s sector has the most patrol officers. As Reed and Westfield speak, Headley shows another data slide – the most calls for police help come from that quadrant. The presenters are trying to drive home a point – more police are there, not because someone in authority has it in for those neighborhoods, but because more residents ask for them to be there.

The answers to another question flash on the screens. Sixty-five percent have answered, “yes, I have felt racially profiled by the police.”

Less than a dozen feet from the chiefs, one of the participants who answered looks at them and speaks.

“I’m driving home. My window’s down, my music’s playing kinda loud, not really. I pass a cop at the Shell station. He pulls me over.” The officer tells him he was speeding, the young man says. Then the officer goes on to say, “How did you get this car? What do you do for a living?”

Another participant spoke up.

“When I was a senior in high school, I didn’t have my headlights on, so I got pulled over. I understood why. But five minutes later, two more patrol cars arrived.”

The officers seemed to relax, he said, when they realized he was the son of a former officer. Still, the young man said, “I felt like if it had been someone else, they might have been a little more rude. Three police cars came just for me? And it’s only me in the car? That’s unnecessary. I feel like I was profiled.”

Westfield responded that officers on a slow night back other officers up. “I encourage my officers to back up other officers,” Westfield said, “because they simply don’t know what they’ll encounter.

“Not too long ago they pulled someone over for a traffic violation – a single officer – the gentleman jumped out and started shooting at the officer.”

“We have had bad things happen in the past,” Reed agreed. “We want to make sure everybody’s safe.”

Westfield added, “It happens to all of us. When I get stopped when I’m somewhere else, I put my hands on the wheel, I turn my dome light on.”

His audience was eying him closely. What were they taking away from such comments? That even Deputy Chief Westfield gets profiled? Or that there are some essential guidelines to follow if you’re stopped?

“That’s my favorite part of it,” Westfield said during a session with our editorial board. “I get to interact with them. They get to ask questions they (normally) don’t get to ask.”

Westfield, who is a member of the United steering committee, said he loves the moment when his listeners realize “he’s not just a police officer, he’s actually human. That’s what I enjoy the most.”

Headley, Westfield, and other board members including Christopher Guerin of Sweetwater Sound and Joe Jordan, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, envision a day, soon, when United will be reaching well beyond the first goal of reducing the particular vulnerability of young black males to violence.

They’ve already had a group spend a day learning about building and trades jobs. Young inner-city men spent time with sheet-metal workers and bricklayers. “They learned how to build a wall,” Headley said. “They learned about wages.” The group plans more horizon-widening adventures for young men who don’t think enough about the future.

“When we put these issues in front of white audiences,” cummings said, “we have lines of people waiting to talk – what can I do? We tell them, if you want to do work to solve this problem, we are going to figure out a way for you to work. If this comes to fruition as we hope it will, we’re going to have 30 organizations sitting at the table.”

The group wants to link up with other community groups to help address employment, education, health care – a range of quality-of-life issues that could have an effect far beyond the inner city.

Sometimes, when Headley and his colleagues talk about the future they envision for their organization, they are met with a hint of skepticism. Other groups have tried to address the problems of black violence and police relations. But Headley, and Fort Wayne United, say they do not intend to fade away.

Tim Harmon is an editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.