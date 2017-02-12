De Randamie crowned 1st featherweight champ at UFC 208

NEW YORK – Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm by unanimous decision in a clinch-filled bout at UFC 208 to become the first featherweight champion in the woman's division.

The 32-year-old de Randamie (7-3) dropped to her knees in celebration as the Barclays Center crowd booed the end of a lackluster bout Saturday night.

UFC created the new 145-pound division in part as a showcase for Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino. Justino was the lone fan standing in the front row toward the end of the five-round bout. Justino's UFC fate is in limbo because of a doping violation that knocked her off the New York card.

A fight may not be on the immediate horizon.

De Randamie, a Dutch kickboxer who also fought in Strikeforce, said she needed surgery on one of her hands.

Holm (10-3) has lost three straight bouts since she became the first fighter to defeat Ronda Rousey in December 2015.