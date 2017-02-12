- Associated Press
Germaine de Randamie, right, of the Netherlands, right, fights Holly Holm during a women's featherweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 208 early Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. De Randamie won the fight.
- Associated Press
Jim Miller, left, fights Dustin Poirier during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 208 on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in New York. Poirier won the fight.
February 12, 2017 1:21 AM
De Randamie crowned 1st featherweight champ at UFC 208
DAN GELSTON | Associated Press
NEW YORK – Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm by unanimous decision in a clinch-filled bout at UFC 208 to become the first featherweight champion in the woman's division.
The 32-year-old de Randamie (7-3) dropped to her knees in celebration as the Barclays Center crowd booed the end of a lackluster bout Saturday night.
UFC created the new 145-pound division in part as a showcase for Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino. Justino was the lone fan standing in the front row toward the end of the five-round bout. Justino's UFC fate is in limbo because of a doping violation that knocked her off the New York card.
A fight may not be on the immediate horizon.
De Randamie, a Dutch kickboxer who also fought in Strikeforce, said she needed surgery on one of her hands.
Holm (10-3) has lost three straight bouts since she became the first fighter to defeat Ronda Rousey in December 2015.