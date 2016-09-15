Accused doctor gets reassigned

HOLT, Mich. – A doctor accused of sexual abuse by two gymnasts has stopped working with athletes at a Michigan high school.

Scott Szpara, an official in the Holt district, says Larry Nassar’s status changed after Michigan State University reassigned him from clinical duties two weeks ago.

Nassar is currently on staff at MSU, and Holt has an agreement with the university for sports medicine services. Szpara says Nassar for years volunteered to help teams in Holt, his local school district.

Nassar isn’t charged with a crime. But a member of the 2000 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team has filed a lawsuit against him in California. Another gymnast recently filed a complaint with MSU police, alleging she was abused in 2000.

Nassar’s attorney denies the allegations.

Nassar is a former doctor with USA Gymnastics. Szpara says there have been no complaints about him in the Holt district.