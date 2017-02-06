 Skip to main content

February 06, 2017 10:14 AM

All-SAC Teams for girls basketball released

Journal Gazette

All-SAC Teams

First Team

Ellen Ross, Bishop Dwenger

Kelli Damman, Carroll

Becca Villanueva, Carroll

Shania Kelly, Concordia

Sylare Starks, Concordia

Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead

Madisen Parker, Homestead

Jazmyne Geist, Homestead

Breanna Douglas, Northrop

Kyla Covington, Snider

Daysianae Hinton, Snider

Taniece Chapman, South

Second Team

Jayda Smith. Bishop Dwenger

Lydia Reimbold, Bishop Luers

Kathryn Knapke, Bishop Luers

Carissa Garcia, Concordia

Teryn Kline, Homestead

Arielle Thatcher, Northrop

Niomi Dube, Northrop

Mikeba Jones, South

Honorable Mention

Laney Steckler, Carroll

Shamya Braden, North

Morgan Hughes, Northrop

Allana Hurst, Snider

Jaci Jones, South

Darshana Nathan, South

Rayna Coleman, Wayne

The All-SAC girls basketball teams were released Monday.

Tournament and regular season champions Homestead led the first-team selections with three players chosen: Florida recruit Karissa McLaughlin, Bowling Green recruit Madisen Parker and Northern Kentucky recruit Jazmyne Geist.

Carroll, Concordia and Snider each had two: Kelli Damman and Becca Villanueva for the Chargers, Shania Kelly and Sylare Starks for the Cadets and Kyla Covington and Daysinae Hinton for the Panthers.

Bishop Dwenger, Northrop and South Side had one each: Ellen Ross (Saints), Breanna Douglas (Bruins) and Taniece Chapman (Archers).

Homestead, Carroll and Concordia also won their respective sectionals and will compete for regional titles Saturday.

