All-SAC Teams for girls basketball released

All-SAC Teams First Team Ellen Ross, Bishop Dwenger Kelli Damman, Carroll Becca Villanueva, Carroll Shania Kelly, Concordia Sylare Starks, Concordia Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead Madisen Parker, Homestead Jazmyne Geist, Homestead Breanna Douglas, Northrop Kyla Covington, Snider Daysianae Hinton, Snider Taniece Chapman, South Second Team Jayda Smith. Bishop Dwenger Lydia Reimbold, Bishop Luers Kathryn Knapke, Bishop Luers Carissa Garcia, Concordia Teryn Kline, Homestead Arielle Thatcher, Northrop Niomi Dube, Northrop Mikeba Jones, South Honorable Mention Laney Steckler, Carroll Shamya Braden, North Morgan Hughes, Northrop Allana Hurst, Snider Jaci Jones, South Darshana Nathan, South Rayna Coleman, Wayne

The All-SAC girls basketball teams were released Monday.

Tournament and regular season champions Homestead led the first-team selections with three players chosen: Florida recruit Karissa McLaughlin, Bowling Green recruit Madisen Parker and Northern Kentucky recruit Jazmyne Geist.

Carroll, Concordia and Snider each had two: Kelli Damman and Becca Villanueva for the Chargers, Shania Kelly and Sylare Starks for the Cadets and Kyla Covington and Daysinae Hinton for the Panthers.

Bishop Dwenger, Northrop and South Side had one each: Ellen Ross (Saints), Breanna Douglas (Bruins) and Taniece Chapman (Archers).

Homestead, Carroll and Concordia also won their respective sectionals and will compete for regional titles Saturday.