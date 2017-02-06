February 06, 2017 10:14 AM
All-SAC Teams for girls basketball released
Journal Gazette
First Team
Ellen Ross, Bishop Dwenger
Kelli Damman, Carroll
Becca Villanueva, Carroll
Shania Kelly, Concordia
Sylare Starks, Concordia
Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead
Madisen Parker, Homestead
Jazmyne Geist, Homestead
Breanna Douglas, Northrop
Kyla Covington, Snider
Daysianae Hinton, Snider
Taniece Chapman, South
Second Team
Jayda Smith. Bishop Dwenger
Lydia Reimbold, Bishop Luers
Kathryn Knapke, Bishop Luers
Carissa Garcia, Concordia
Teryn Kline, Homestead
Arielle Thatcher, Northrop
Niomi Dube, Northrop
Mikeba Jones, South
Honorable Mention
Laney Steckler, Carroll
Shamya Braden, North
Morgan Hughes, Northrop
Allana Hurst, Snider
Jaci Jones, South
Darshana Nathan, South
Rayna Coleman, Wayne
The All-SAC girls basketball teams were released Monday.
Tournament and regular season champions Homestead led the first-team selections with three players chosen: Florida recruit Karissa McLaughlin, Bowling Green recruit Madisen Parker and Northern Kentucky recruit Jazmyne Geist.
Carroll, Concordia and Snider each had two: Kelli Damman and Becca Villanueva for the Chargers, Shania Kelly and Sylare Starks for the Cadets and Kyla Covington and Daysinae Hinton for the Panthers.
Bishop Dwenger, Northrop and South Side had one each: Ellen Ross (Saints), Breanna Douglas (Bruins) and Taniece Chapman (Archers).
Homestead, Carroll and Concordia also won their respective sectionals and will compete for regional titles Saturday.