Cadet, Saint win top SAC honors

Awards were aplenty for Concordia at the SAC and All-Northeast Indiana football and volleyball awards ceremony held Monday night at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

Cadets quarterback Peter Morrison earned the Euell A. Wilson Award as the top senior player in the SAC. His coach, Tim Mannigel, was selected football’s Coach of the Year.

The Glass Spike Award for the SAC’s top volleyball player went to Bishop Dwenger’s Abby Bojrab, and Concordia’s Tricia Miller was named the Coach of the Year.

Morrison helped Concordia to the school’s first Class 3A state championship, a 13-2 record, including a 7-2 mark in the SAC, and he totaled 3,991 passing yards and 52 touchdowns this season.

“I knew my time was going to come sometime. I didn’t know when,” Morrison said. “I was hoping it’d be my sophomore year, then I was hoping it’d be my junior year, but it ended up being my senior year. I knew the opportunity was going to come and I wanted to be prepared for that opportunity. Even though I wasn’t playing quarterback, I was still doing off-season work at quarterback. I think that preparation helped me a lot.”

He completed 243 of 365 passes and threw just four interceptions this season.

His brother, David, won the award in 2013.

“I was that annoying brother; if David has it, I want it,” Morrison said. “That was a little bit of my attitude toward it and that we can have two trophies at home. That’s going to be fun to share that with him. He was a great football player here in Fort Wayne and it’s an honor just to be mentioned for this award so to have it is something special.”

Mannigel attributed his coaching award to the success of his entire staff.

“First of all, it’s a staff award,” Mannigel said. “These guys work so hard and I’m just the representative of them. It’s a team award. You don’t do this without a great team, you don’t do this without great coaches, so I just represent them. I’m happy for the whole group that we’re able to be recognized in this way.”

To get the Glass Spike Award, Bojrab, a senior, led the Saints to a 29-8 record, an SAC tournament title and a Class 3A regional championship.

“It means everything. It’s just a representation of all the work I’ve put in all of the years and it’s just a good feeling,” she said. “I just knew that I was nominated (before it was announced Monday). That’s all I knew. It was just the first time knowing tonight. I was shocked because (Concordia’s) Teddie (Sauer), of course, was up for it, too, and she’s an amazing player. I’m honored to go up against her and all the other players in the conference.”

Bojrab had 320 kills, 103 aces and 295 digs this season.

Miller’s Cadets won the conference’s regular-season title. Although she had been selected Coach of the Year before, this recognition was special because matches against Snider and Bishop Dwenger had gone to five hard-fought sets.

“I thought for our kids to show that fight and never give up and perseverance,” she said, “and Dwenger’s so good this year and for us to really upset them, I thought our kids just kept getting better and better as the year went on.”

The awards ceremony was co-sponsored by The Journal Gazette and Parkview Sports Medicine.

