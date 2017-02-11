Carmel and Homestead to meet again

KOKOMO — It's a rematch of last year's Class 4A regional championship game as Carmel defeated Carroll 84-46 and Homestead bested Zionsville 52-38 in the semifinal games at Memorial Gymnasium.

The final is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Homestead (25-2) jumped to a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes of the first quarter and led 29-20 at halftime.

The Spartans used a 7-0 run to start the second half to take a 36-20 lead with 5:16 left in the third quarter and capitalized in the fourth on the free-throw line with six of eight points in the quarter coming from the charity stripe.

Karissa McLaughlin led all scorers with 25 points and Madisen Parker added 12.

Rachel McLimore led the Eagles with 19 and Megan Sheridan had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Chargers (18-7) came out strong to get up 5-0 within the first minute but the Greyhounds (23-3) responded with a 9-0 run and led 15-10 after the first quarter.

Carmel then outscored the Chargers 25-4 in the second quarter to go into halftime up 40-14.

In the third, Carmel went on a 10-0 run to go up 55-17 which Carroll was able to respond to with a 9-0 run.

Villanueva led the Chargers with 18 points and Kelli Damman added 11.

Tomi Taewo led Carmel with 17 points that included 5 of 7 shooting from beyond the arc. Millig Gillig and Mackenzie Wood each added 11 and Macy Berglund 10.

