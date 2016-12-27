Carroll girls defeat Bishop Dwenger to advance to SAC semis

Carroll girls advanced to Wednesday's SAC Tournament semifinal after a 58-46 win over Bishop Dwenger in the quarterfinal round at Wayne on Tuesday.

The Chargers were able to step-up on defense in the second half to outscore the Saints 32-17 in the second half after being down 29-26 at the break.

Carroll's Kelli Damman finished with 20 points, Becca Villaneuva had 12 and Julia Miller 10.

Bishop Dwenger's Ellen Ross scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Being able to double-team Ross and get her into that foul trouble made a huge difference for the Chargers.

Carroll will face the winner of Northrop-Concordia in Wednesday's 4:45 p.m. semifinal.