City swim, dive meet calling for sponsors

Organizers of the City Swim and Dive meet are looking to raise the necessary $17,500 to $27,000 to keep the event, a Fort Wayne tradition, alive this year and into the future.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department decided last summer it would no longer run the meet, which has been held annually since 1961.

The meet, which will take place over five days, is currently slated to include 13 teams and between 800 and 1,100 participants, who will prepare throughout the summer for what is their Super Bowl.

It has had Olympic qualifiers, high-school champions and even those who have just recently learned to swim. In November, the Fort Wayne Summer Swim League and the Fort Wayne Summer Dive League became a non-profit organization led by volunteer coaches, representatives from area teams, meet directors and past presidents.

Sponsorship levels run from $350 to $10,000. Sponsors can obtain things like naming rights, logos or advertisements on the heat sheets. Donations will also be needed for items like food, ink and paper.

The diving portion this year is tentatively scheduled for July 28-29 and the swim for Aug. 4-6 at Helen P. Brown Natatorium, which holds 735 spectators.

For information, contact Julie Anderson at JulieAnderson95@frontier.com.

Basketball

Jayhawks set to open Big 12 play

Kansas’ basketball team begins Big 12 play Friday at TCU, when the quest for a 13th straight league title really begins. Do the Jayhawks mind talk of the streak? No way. “I love the conference championship streak. It may bring a little pressure, but it also brings a lot of pride and motivation,” KU coach Bill Self told The Kansas City Star. Kansas could tie UCLA for the longest string of conference championships in NCAA history.

Football

Packers-Lions game moved

The NFC North title showdown between Green Bay and Detroit has been moved to Sunday night on New Year’s Day. The NFL announced the switch on Christmas Day, and also moved two afternoon games back from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Atlanta and the New York Giants at Washington. Green Bay (9-6) has won five straight games. Detroit (9-5) plays at Dallas tonight before hosting the Packers. Regardless of the outcome of Lions-Cowboys, the game with the Packers will decide the NFC North. A first-round playoff bye also could be available for the Packers-Lions winner.

Hockey

Canada captain back in OHL

Dylan Strome didn’t plan to be at the World Junior Championships in Toronto and Montreal, but now that Canada’s captain is he’d like to show the Arizona Coyotes what he can do. “It’s against better competition than junior and they want to see what you got,” said Strome, 19, the third overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft. He was returned to Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, a league he thought he was done with, after being a healthy scratch 10 times. He played in seven NHL games and had one assist. “You’ve got to live every day like it’s going to be your last one there,” he said. “You’ve got to work hard. Nothing’s given to you. You don’t know when you’re going to be in the lineup. You don’t know when you’re not going to be in the lineup. You go to the rink every day hoping your name’s on the board and if it’s not you’ve got to work extra hard to get there.” Strome had six points in five games for Canada’s disappointing sixth-place finish last year in Finland.

Newest Red Wing garners praise

The Detroit Red Wings are praising the play of Frans Nielsen, who was signed last summer and is helping them forget about the disappointments of recent free-agent signings, Stephen Weiss and Brad Richards. The 32-year-old Dane leads the team with seven power-play points and two short-handed goals, and is second with eight goals (among 18 points). It’s what the Wings were certainly hoping for when they signed him for six years, $31.5 million. “He’s a competitor, he competes extremely hard. He plays in all different facets of the game. He’s very good defensively, very good on the power play,” coach Jeff Blashil told The Detroit Free Press.