Class 4A regional championship rematch

KOKOMO—It's a rematch of last year's Class 4A regional championship game as Carmel defeated Carroll 84-46 and Homestead bested Zionsville 52-38 in the semifinal games at Memorial Gymnasium.

The final is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Homestead (25-2) jumped to a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes of the first quarter and led 29-20 at halftime.

The Spartans used a 7-0 run to start the second half to take a 36-20 lead with 5:16 left in the third quarter and capitalized in the fourth on the free-throw line with six of eight points in the quarter coming from the charity stripe.

"I was very happy with our defensive effort today," Homestead coach Rod Parker said. "Obviously Zionsville is a very potent team offensively. We really bottled them up, made them take tough shots, took them out of what they wanted to do and rebounded the basketball very well."

Karissa McLaughlin led all scorers with 25 points and Madisen Parker added 12.

Rachel McLimore led the Eagles with 19 and Megan Sheridan had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

"This game was interesting because we've never played them, we've never seen them live so that was an unknown in this game," Rod Parker said. "That's where Carmel and us have become very familiar over the last few years playing in the regular season and second year in a row we've played in a regional final."

The Chargers (18-7) came out strong to get up 5-0 within the first minute but the Greyhounds (23-3) responded with a 9-0 run and led 15-10 after the first quarter.

Carmel then outscored the Chargers 25-4 in the second quarter to go into halftime up 40-14.

"What happened, basically, our shots didn't fall," Carroll coach Mark Redding said. "We knew coming in, and we talked about this, we had to make shots. If we didn't make shots, it was going to be a tough game. We knew that they had shooters and we just allowed them to get hot, let them get going and from that point on, it became a snowball effect."

In the third, Carmel went on a 10-0 run to go up 55-17 which Carroll was able to respond to with a 9-0 run.

Even though the game was already out of hand by halftime, the biggest keys for the Chargers were to keep fighting.

With only two seniors on the roster with Becca Villanueva and Leah Plummer, the experience was valuable for the nine juniors expected to return next year.

"We learned something here," Redding said, "We can move on to next year from this experience so even though we didn't come out and do what we needed to do, we have experience and I think that's going to happen in the long-run.

"We just told them, we're just going to play hard, go at them, don't give up. We tried to run some things that we didn't run in the first half so we could get better. Even though the game might have been out of hand, we were still able to work on some things, try some things to help us see it on tape and work on that for next year."

Villanueva led the Chargers with 18 points and Kelli Damman added 11.

Tomi Taewo led Carmel with 17 points that included 5 of 7 shooting from beyond the arc. Millig Gillig and Mackenzie Wood each added 11 and Macy Berglund 10.

