Devastated city buries president of Chapecoense soccer club

CHAPECO, Brazil – The president of Brazilian football team Chapecoense was buried Sunday as fans paid their final tributes, trying to put behind them the worst moment in the club's history.

Sandro Pallaoro was on the plane that crashed almost a week ago as the club was traveling to Colombia to play the first of two games to determine the Copa Sudamericana champion – the No. 2 club tournament in Latin America.

The crash killed 71 of 77 people on board, including 19 players. The dead were honored Saturday at Chapeco's stadium, with burials taking place across the country. None of the players were from the small southern Brazilian city.

Chapeco Mayor Luciana Buligon says the city is looking forward and hopes to return to some ordinary routines on Monday.