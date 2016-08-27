Endwell, New York, advances to Little League title game

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Michael Mancini led Endwell, New York, to the Little League World Series championship game Saturday, striking out 11 in a 4-2 victory over Goodlettsville, Tennessee, in the U.S. final.

The Mid-Atlantic champs will try to win their first title against international winner South Korea on Sunday. South Korea beat Panama 7-2 earlier Saturday in the international final.

Mancini allowed just one hit through 4 2/3 innings. Billy Dundon drove in two runs, and Jack Hopko and James Fellows each had an RBI.

Jon Luke Simmons broke up Mancini's no-hit bid in the top of the fifth.

Down to his team's last out, Zach McWilliams gave Tennessee life with a two-run homer off Jude Abbadessa in the top of the sixth. McWilliams' blast halved New York's lead, but Abbadessa struck out Carson Rucker to end the game.