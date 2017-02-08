Evansville wins 2nd straight, edges Loyola 60-58

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Dru Smith scored a critical basket with 11 seconds left and Christian Benzon blocked a layup with two seconds on the clock as Evansville held on to edge Loyola of Chicago 60-58 on Wednesday night.

Evansville now has won two in a row after suffering through a nine-game losing streak. Ryan Taylor led the Purple Aces (12-14, 3-10 Missouri Valley Conference) with 16 points before fouling out, Jaylon Brown added 11 and Smith 10.

Loyola trailed by as many as 15 early in the second half but fought back as Milton Doyle tied at it 50, and Donte Ingram gave the Ramblers a 52-50 lead after a Smith turnover.

Evansville regained the lead on a David Howard jumper and, after a Loyola miss, set up a play where Smith scored the winning layup.

Loyola missed four of its last five shots before Ingram scored the game's final points with two seconds left. Clayton Custer led Loyola (16-10, 6-7) with 18 points, Doyle and Ingram scored 10 each.