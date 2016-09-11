UFC heavyweight champ Miocic survives knockdown, wins by KO

CLEVELAND – UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic recovered after being dropped in the first round and knocked out Alistair Overeem to conclude UFC 203 on Saturday night.

Miocic was in big trouble after Overeem caught him on the jaw with a short left. Overeem put Miocic in a guillotine hold and tried to choke him out, but the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Miocic was able to escape the hold as a hometown crowd of 20,000 fans roared and chanted "Stee-pay, Stee-pay."

In the final minute of the round, Miocic stunned Overeem with a punch and then held him down and delivered four devastating right-handed punches to the challenger's head and finished him off.

When the fight was stopped. Micoic climbed on the octagon's fencing and straddled the cage in triumph.

Earlier, former WWE star CM Punk was pounded in less than three minutes in his MMA debut.