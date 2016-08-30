Goalball team has Olympic spirit

It’s easy to be cynical about the so-called Olympic spirit, thanks to the bribery, doping and greed that we’ve come to associate with international sports competitions. But there’s still much good out there, and it was certainly on display Monday at Fort Wayne’s Turnstone Center.

Donning red, white and blue jerseys, amid chants of “USA” from a crowd of about 500 people, the national goalball team got a proper sendoff before it heads to the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and it served as a reminder of what can – and should – be great about sports.

“We are all physically disabled. For many people across America, that stands for ‘inspiration,’ ” said team member Joe Hamilton, 27, of Wayne, Michigan. “For us, it’s stood for a choice: get busy living or get busy dying. We all made the choice to get busy living and to serve the United States of America in these Paralympic Games, to represent our country and to do anything we could to be ambassadors.”

If only the words of Hamilton and his inspiring teammates could have been heard by Ryan Lochte, whose fabricated robbery story, sadly, has gotten more Olympic coverage than sewage-filled water, economic miscalculations or the Zika virus.

Goalball, which has been around since 1946 and is played in 85 countries, is almost as much fun to play as it is rousing to watch, when you consider that it is for blind athletes. Teams compete 3 vs. 3, bouncing or rolling a 2.75-pound ball, which has bells in it, toward a goal. It’s hardly a non-contact sport because the athletes will block the ball with anything – including their faces.

Hamilton had a corneal transplant as an infant because he was exposed to the Rubella virus in the womb. The transplant restored partial vision to his left eye, but a snowboarding accident at 12 years old left him totally blind. His teammates – Daryl Walker of Hoboken, New Jersey; Tyler Merren of Coral Springs, Florida; Matt Simpson of Smyrna, Georgia; John Kusku of Commerce Township, Michigan, and Andy Jenks of Wilmington, Delaware – have dealt with things like retinitis pigmentosa, congenital and hereditary retinal diseases and albinism. They all must wear blindfolds so no one has a sight advantage.

“It’s definitely taken a lot of hard work and, specifically, sacrifice to get here,” said Walker, 34.

But the U.S. team, which is one of the favorites to medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio – its first game is Sept. 9 against China – may have an advantage because of Turnstone. The beautiful Plassman Athletic Center last year became the training facility for the national goalball team, whose members can live and train in Fort Wayne.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity because, until last October, this was a weekend warriors game. It was an opportunity for us to get together for only about 12 days a year, on top of whatever passion and sweat and tears we put in our home cities,” Hamilton said, adding his team is something of which Americans should be proud. “It’s personal perseverance. It’s an open-minded approach that allows for coachability. It’s an appreciation for the talent and the ability to be brothers with five other men and to go and do something that people the world over are trying to do, which is win a gold medal.”

Three other athletes with ties to Turnstone will be at the Paralympics – Fremont’s Tom Davis (cycling), Valparaiso’s Jared Arambula (wheelchair basketball) and Texas’ Jeff Butler (wheelchair rugby) – and NBC Sports will broadcast the events Sept. 7-18.

NBC’s Olympic coverage had a disappointing level of variety in its primetime coverage. While the Paralympics are run by International Paralympic Committee, which coordinates with the International Olympic Committee, here’s hoping they make the world aware of unique, inspiring athletes like those who play goalball.

They are what international competition is all about. You could tell by the tears being shed Monday by the athletes and the spectators.

