Associated Press
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, in Norman, Okla.
Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates his touchdown, during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, in Orlando, Fla.
December 05, 2016 9:28 PM
Heisman finalists: Jackson, Watson, Peppers, 2 Sooners
RALPH D. RUSSO | Associated Press
NEW YORK – Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second consecutive season, joining Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers and Oklahoma teammates Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook.
The finalists were announced Monday on ESPN and the award will be presented Saturday in New York.
Watson finished third in last year's voting, won by Alabama running back Derrick Henry. Just like last year, he heads to New York not as the favorite but as the contender coming on strong at the end.
Peppers is the first defensive player to be a Heisman finalists since Notre Dame linebacker Manti Teo was a distant runner-up to Johnny Manziel in 2012.
Westbrook and Mayfield are the first teammates to be finalists since Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart from Southern California finished first and third, respectively in 2005.