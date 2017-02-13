Homestead headed to Crown Point again

The Homestead girls basketball team will venture back to Crown Point in search of their second state finals appearance in three years.

The Class 4A No. 2 Spartans (26-2) play No. 7 Northridge (28-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the northern semistate. Homestead beat Merrillville two years ago 66-52 in Crown Point to earn a state finals appearance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse the following week.

Homestead is playing in its third straight semistate, having lost to Penn 50-45 last year at Carroll.

The Spartans beat Zionsville (52-38) and Carmel (63-59) to win Saturday’s Kokomo Regional.

Also, No. 9 Central Noble (27-2) will play No. 5 Oak Hill (26-1) in a 2A semistate Saturday at Logansport.

The Cougars won their first regional title Saturday at Winamac by beating South Adams 34-33 and Delphi 63-40. A week earlier, Central Noble won the school’s first sectional championship.

BASEBALL

Reds trade Phillips to Braves

Atlanta acquired three-time All-Star second baseman Brandon Phillips from Cincinnati in exchange for two pitchers. The Braves traded away left-hander Andrew McKirahan and minor league right-hander Carlos Portuondo.

Basketball

2 boys games rescheduled

The Homestead boys game at home against Jay County scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled to Tuesday because the girls team is playing in the semistate at Crown Point on Saturday. ... Also, the Heritage at New Haven boys game has been moved to Thursday.

Nuggets pick up Mason Plumlee

A person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press that Denver has traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to Portland for center Mason Plumlee, a Warsaw native. Plumlee’s brother Miles was traded Feb. 2 from Milwaukee to Charlotte.

Kentucky players unhurt in crash

Kentucky freshmen De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo were not injured as passengers in a car crash that occurred Sunday afternoon as they were returning to campus. A Lexington, Kentucky, police spokeswoman said a car the two were riding in rear-ended another vehicle about 12:45 p.m. She said an unidentified passenger in the car that was struck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

FOOTBALL

Irish land player from Michigan

Former Michigan wide receiver Freddy Canteen is joining Notre Dame, he announced on social media. Canteen wrote on Instagram that he will graduate from Michigan in May and thus be immediately eligible to play for the Irish. Canteen was not on the Wolverines’ roster in 2016 but played in 11 games for them in 2014 and five in 2015. He finished his Michigan career with six catches before undergoing shoulder surgery.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Dutch fighter beats Holm

In New York, Germaine de Randamie clocked Holly Holm after the bell in one round, then a second, and got nothing more than a warning from the referee. De Randamie kept those pivotal points on the scorecard, and slapped a UFC championship belt over her shoulder. The 32-year-old Dutch kickboxer shook off Holm’s clinching and won by unanimous decision – 48-47 on each judge’s card – in the main event at UFC 208 on Saturday night to become the first featherweight champion in the woman’s division.

SKIING

Vonn finishes 3rd in downhill

In St. Moritz, Switzerland, Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia is the new world champion in downhill while Lindsey Vonn took bronze trying to regain a title she last won in 2009.

TENNIS

US advancing in Fed Cup match

In Kaanapali, Hawaii, CoCo Vandeweghe won the final 10 games to beat Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 and give the United States an insurmountable 3-0 advantage in their Fed Cup quarterfinal match. The U.S. advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2010. The U.S. will host defending champion Czech Republic in the semifinal to be played April 22-23 at a site to be announced. The Czech Republic beat Spain 3-2.