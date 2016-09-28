Icons showed him their personal side

All the stories we’ve heard about Arnold Palmer being golf’s greatest ambassador, a true gentleman who selflessly made fans of all ages feel special, appear to be true.

As proof, I offer up the experiences of Tommy Shears, a local Lexus sales manager, who crossed paths with Palmer twice in the span of 19 years and came away with stories so good they’ll curl your toes.

It should be noted that Shears is luckier than most sports fans – he’s gotten to meet both of his idols, Palmer and Muhammad Ali, and befriend them – but Shears knows that true sports icons are altruistic even when the media isn’t privy to their acts.

Shears was a 16-year-old student at Leo High School, and a talented golfer, when he learned that Palmer would be participating in an exhibition at Cedar Creek Golf Club, which his father co-founded.

“His bag weighed about 9,000 pounds and I weighed about 100, but it was unbelievable,” Shears says of Palmer, who died Sunday at 87. “I was 16 years old and this was 1967, and he was the man. He was the greatest player, and I was intimidated, of course, but he made me feel like I was really, really important to him from the moment we met.”

There was a moment of discomfort, however, after Shears told Palmer on the third hole that he was 153 yards from the pin. Hitting an 8 iron, Palmer’s ball came to rest 3 feet past the hole, and he briefly scolded his caddie for the miscalculation, minute as it may have been.

“I was off by only 3 yards and I thought, ‘Oh, no, what did I do?’ ” says Shears, now 65. “Then he comes over to me on the next tee and puts his arm around me and says, ‘Before I came out here, I asked who was going to caddie for me and I was told, he’s a good young man with a bright future in this game. So now what we’re going to do is, every shot that I hit, we’re going to talk about it. I’ll tell you what I’m thinking every step of the way.’

“Can you imagine that?”

Not only did Palmer, who shot a 64, give Shears a signed glove and a signed $20 bill, it was the greatest golf lesson any player could hope to receive.

Nineteen years later, after Shears had played pro golf and opened a golf shop in Sarasota, Florida, he went to see the Chrysler Cup, which pitted Americans against foreigners in a team competition. Shears was watching Palmer hit range balls before the legend strolled over.

“He walks back to me and says, ‘I know you from some place. But don’t tell me. I’ll hit balls for awhile and come back,’ ” Shears recalls. “A half hour later, he comes over and says, ‘It was somewhere in the Midwest. I think you caddied for me. I’m going to think some more and come back.’ He does and finally says, ‘I think it was near Fort Wayne. The reason I think it was, that’s where I made my first paycheck. I think it was in Leo.’ ”

Indeed, Palmer’s first golf winnings came at The Elks (now Coyote Creek Golf Club), where he got $145 for finishing 25th at the Fort Wayne Open in 1955.

Palmer learned that Shears already had tickets for the Chrysler Cup, so he told him to go to the first tee the next day and walk inside the ropes, and he could accompany him during the round. And, oh, he should bring his wife.

“That’s the kind of guy he was,” says Shears, who would occasionally speak on the phone with Palmer through a mutual friend. “He would talk to me like he knew me forever.”

Shears forged a deeper friendship with Ali, the boxing legend, who also died this year. Ali’s 2003 visit to Memorial Coliseum, in which he shadowboxed in front of 10,503 people before a Komets hockey game, is part of Fort Wayne’s rich sports history. Shears, who had sold Ali a car, would visit him at his home, Ali always showing concern about Shears’ son, Tommie, who’d had health problems.

“He’d call me up and say, ‘Don’t you like me anymore? I haven’t heard from you in awhile,’ ” says Shears, adding that Ali met with terminal cancer patients locally without anyone knowing, spending five hours with them when he was only supposed to be there for one.

While Shears has tangible memorabilia, such as signed golf and boxing gloves, it’s the memories that can’t be valued that mean the most.

“I look back and think, ‘How lucky was I?’”

Justin A. Cohn has been covering sports in Fort Wayne since 1997. He can be reached by email jcohn@jg.net; phone, 461-8429; or fax 461-8648.