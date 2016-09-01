Indiana sets scoring records in 98-77 victory over New York

INDIANAPOLIS – Marissa Coleman scored the first seven points of the game, finished with a season-high 19, and the Indiana Fever matched the WNBA record with 40 points in the first quarter in a 98-77 victory over the New York Liberty on Thursday night.

It's the fourth time in league history a team has scored 40 points in a quarter.

Coleman and Shenise Johnson, who had a career-high 21 points, each hit six 3-pointers and the Fever had with a season-high 14.

The Fever (13-14), ranked seventh in the AP power poll, set a franchise scoring record for a half, leading 63-38 at the break. Their 98 points were the most they have scored this season.

Tina Charles made seven 3-pointers and had 22 points and 11 rebounds for New York. The Liberty were without three injured players – including Tanisha Wright (knee), who had started 51 consecutive games.

Indiana is two games ahead of eighth-place Seattle for the final two playoff spots. New York (19-9), third in the power poll, has already clinched a berth.