Irish pose another test for Mastodons

Preview IPFW at No. 23 Notre Dame Records: Mastodons (7-2), Irish (8-0) When: 9 p.m. today Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend TV: ESPNU Radio: ESPN 1380 AM, 100.9 FM

The IPFW men’s basketball team received a vote in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.

After the overtime win Nov. 22 against Indiana, the Mastodons jumped 11 places to get into the top 10 of the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll Nov. 28.

Today, there’s another big test, and another great chance to gain some respect, as IPFW travels to South Bend to face No. 23 Notre Dame.

Riding a six-game winning streak, the team doesn’t feel pressure heading into Purcell Pavilion.

“Just confidence,” Mastodons’ Bryson Scott said. “We’re on a winning streak right now and we’re just showing confidence. We’re going to go in there confident and try to pull out that ‘W.’

“We don’t feel any pressure. We’re just going to go in there feeling confident like we always do and take care of business.”

After locking down IU’s James Blackmon Jr., Scott now gets to face another area native – former New Haven standout V.J. Beachem.

“It’s always a good time when you get to play against people you grew up with,” Scott said, “but when the ball goes up, it’s war time to me and that’s how I take it, and I bet that’s how he takes it and it’s going to be an exciting game.

“I probably did (talk a little bit on the court) with (Blackmon). I don’t know with V.J., I’m not as close with him. Probably be a little chatter.”

With Notre Dame coming off consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight, there’s no question about the challenge IPFW will face.

The Irish are one of 11 undefeated teams in Division I, rank first in fewest turnovers per game (8.4) and are second in free-throw percentage (84.5).

“I know they’re very disciplined, offensively,” Mastodons coach Jon Coffman said. “They move the ball, they share the ball really well, they shoot the ball really well, they have some really good talent and clearly their program has been elite nationally over the last 10 years. So it’s going to be quite a challenge.”

Much of the needed improvements came to light in Saturday’s victory over Miami (Ohio).

“In terms of us, looking at (Saturday’s) game,” Coffman said, “what we have to improve on, we have to get better on taking up space on rebounds. We’re giving up a lot of space. A lot of long rebounds are bouncing right over our heads and we have to do a better job cleaning it up with all five guys rebounding.

“For us, personally, and how we play … to improve this year, we still need to continue to improve on the defensive end.”

Regardless of the outcome, Coffman is more concerned with “the process” and continuous improvement from his team, especially on the defensive end.

“I’m about the process and whatever results happen, the results happen,” he said. “I’m about the process. Our whole program is process-driven. We have details that line up of everything being very organized and we execute the process, every single day, you do your jobs. Myself, the assistants, the team and results follow that. If you don’t win the game, it’s not going to be a lack of working at it. Everybody locks in, executes their details, their jobs and good things end up happening.

“I just want to get better. I want to get better every day and we’ll see where that plays out.”

areichel@jg.net