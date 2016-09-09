January leads Fever to 95-88 win over Sky

INDIANAPOLIS – Briann January scored the last six points of the game from the foul line and finished with 20 points in the Indiana Fever's 95-88 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Erica Wheeler added 16 points and Marissa Coleman and Lynetta Kizer 14 apiece to help the Fever (15-15) move into a tie for fourth with the Sky (15-15) and take the tiebreaker advantage. Fourth place earns a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Chicago was without Elena Delle Donne, the league's leading scorer (21.5 points a game), who suffered a thumb injury in a game Wednesday night.

Cappie Pondexter led Chicago with 22 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 15.

Indiana was up 10 entering the fourth quarter but a 13-3 run, capped by Vandersloot's 3-pointer with 4:13 to play, tied the game at 82.

Jessica Breland made 1 of 2 free throws with 27.1 seconds left to play to pull the Sky within 89-88 but two turnovers followed while January was perfect from the line.