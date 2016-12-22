Konchar, IPFW hold off Detroit despite Allen's 33

DETROIT – John Konchar had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Bryson Scott added 21 points and five steals and IPFW beat Detroit 93-86 on Thursday night.

The Mastodons (10-3) pulled away with a 9-1 run to lead 89-78 on Xzavier Taylor's free throws with 49 seconds left. Corey Allen had a career-high 33 points for Detroit (2-10), making 9 of 13 from 3-point range.

The Titans trailed by as many as 15 early in the second half but rallied with the help of Allen who scored 29 points after halftime. Detroit erased most of the deficit at 62-60 with 12:56 left and got as close as 71-70 with 6:49 to go.

Mo Evans added 18 points, DeAngelo Stewart scored 13 and Brent Calhoun had 11 for IPFW.

Josh McFolley had 18 points, and Chris Jenkins and Jaleel Hogan added 11 each for Detroit. Jenkins also grabbed 16 rebounds.