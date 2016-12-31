Mastodons' win tops them all

Top stories 1. IPFW upsets IU at Coliseum: The overtime stunner marked the Mastodons’ first-ever win over a Top 25 opponent. 2. Saint Francis wins NAIA football title: The Cougars finally broke through in the school’s fourth all-time appearance in the NAIA title game, which they played in from 2004 to ‘06 but lost each time. 3. Concordia win Class 3A state football title: First crown for Cadets. 4. Bob Chase dies: The legendary broadcaster did Komets games in 63 of their 65 seasons but died at age 90 after being hospitalized with congestive heart failure. 5. Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith tears multiple ligaments in knee in Fiesta Bowl: Fort Wayne native is drafted by Cowboys in second round and sits out rookie season rehabbing. 6. DeKalb community rallies: The DeKalb football team had two players die in September as a result of a car crash, but the community came together in mourning Lucas Oberkiser and Derek Padilla. 7. Zach Terrell stars for Western Michigan: Former Homestead quarterback leads Broncos to Cotton Bowl. 8. Dayton forward Steve McElvene dies at home: New Haven native was becoming force for Flyers. 9. E.J. Tackett wins PBA championship: The native of Huntington could be the best player on the PBA Tour and just won his first major. 10. Carroll boys cross country: Upsets Carmel to win state title.

Jon Coffman, at the podium for the coach’s postgame press conference, got whisked away.

Phone in hand, Derrick Sloboda – IPFW’s assistant athletic director for media services – told reporters that Coffman would return shortly.

The voice on the other end of that call? An anchor on the set of ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

Big deal? You bet it was.

With Indiana ranked No. 3 in the nation and 90 percent of Memorial Coliseum’s sellout crowd of 11,076 wearing the cream and crimson, that game was taken as a fait accompli.

Yet when the final buzzer sounded Nov. 22 – Mastodons 71, Hoosiers 68, in overtime – the gaze of a nation found Fort Wayne as a program put itself on the map.

That is what made Bryson Scott and the Mastodons the top northeast Indiana sports story of 2016, as voted by The Journal Gazette sports staff.

“The gist of my quote on the Big Ten Network and in the postgame (press conference) was that we had won the game before it was ever played,” Coffman said. “The fact that Indiana came to Fort Wayne, people are going to be talking about that for the next 50 years. It became epic for us when we got the win, particularly in the fashion we got the win.”

Scott, an ex-Northrop star, had bailed out of the Big Ten, transferring from Purdue back to his hometown. And in the top performance of his college career, he posted 18 points and 12 rebounds to outduel former Bishop Luers standout James Blackmon Jr. (13 points and six boards). The two are close.

But even the best of friends win bragging rights. Scott did.

And speaking of bragging rights, never had they gone to the Mastodons, who remained in Division III as late as 1980.

This state’s wrapped up in the Hoosiers and their five national championships, Notre Dame and all its success under Mike Brey, Purdue’s 23 Big Ten titles or even Butler’s 11 trips to the NCAA tournament since the turn of the century.

No oxygen left for IPFW.

But for a night, the school’s students and team ran the state.

Fans stormed the floor, not even taking a moment to catch their breath after an exhausting overtime period in which all of nine points were scored – only three in the final four minutes.

“It was a special moment for our city,” Coffman said, “to have that much attention to have Indiana come to our city and to put on top of that, Fort Wayne residents to have some success and pride in their city and the city’s basketball program and university. There are probably thousands of IPFW alums that are wearing their old sweatshirts with a little more pride right now. That’s special to me.”

The Mastodons blew a 12-point lead in regulation, as IU coach Tom Crean switched to a zone defense that held the home team to four points on its last 12 regulation possessions.

But OG Anunoby, possibly Indiana’s top player, one of its three best for certain, was ill and unable to make any sort of contribution, and the Hoosiers shot 40 percent while enduring 15 turnovers in an atypically ineffective offensive showing.

Looking back, Crean said the Mastodons deserved a win.

“We did not get it that we needed to be the aggressor,” Crean said. “We never threw that knockout punch. I sensed it coming. But the bottom line is it’s like our own children.

“Until they go through something, they really don’t understand it for themselves. The margin of error for us was very, very narrow that day.”

Playing in Fort Wayne for the first time since 1967, IU had an 82 percent chance to win, according to the popular statistical site KenPom.com.

Still, the Mastodons came away with the program’s first-ever upset of a ranked team; they had been 0-14 in facing Associated Press Top 25 foes.

Whether 2017 delivers the Mastodons’ first-ever NCAA tournament berth is almost secondary – Coffman, Scott, John Konchar (15 points, 11 boards, five assists) and IPFW types everywhere will never lose the memory of Nov. 22, 2016.

