Moore leads Minnesota Lynx to 82-75 win over Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Maya Moore scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Minnesota Lynx pull away for an 82-75 victory over the Indiana Fever on Friday night.

The Lynx (27-6) had already locked up home-court advantage throughout the postseason, and have won 12 of their last 14 and 12 straight against the playoff-bound Fever (16-17).

Indiana's Tamika Catchings, who announced she will retire after the season, had 11 points and four rebounds to stretch her career total to 3,309 and become the WNBA career leading rebounder. Marissa Coleman scored 19 points to lead the Fever, and Briann January added eight points to reach 2,000 for her career.

The Lynx had a 59-58 lead midway through the fourth quarter when Janel McCarville hit a 17-foot jumper, sparking a 21-9 run to give the Lynx an 80-66 lead with 3:15 remaining. Moore scored 11 points during the span.