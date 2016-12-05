Morrison, Bojrab get coveted awards

Awards were aplenty for Concordia at the SAC and All-Northeast Indiana football and volleyball awards banquet, held at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation tonight.

Cadets quarterback Peter Morrison earned the Euell A. Wilson Award as the top player in the SAC. His coach, Tim Mannigel, earned football's Coach of the Year.

Morrison helped Concordia to the program's first Class 3A state championship title, a 13-2 overall record, a 7-2 record in the SAC, and finished the season with 3,991 passing yards and 52 touchdowns.

He completed 243 of 365 pass attempts and threw just four interceptions this season.

The Glass Spike Award as the SAC's best volleyball player went to Bishop Dwenger senior Abby Bojrab, who helped the Saints to a 29-8 record, an SAC Tournament title and a Class 3A regional title.

Bojrab finished her season with 320 kills, 103 aces and 295 digs.

Volleyball's Coach of the Year went to Concordia's Trish Miller. The Cadets won the conference regular season title.

For more on this story, go to www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m.