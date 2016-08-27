Mystics dominate 2nd half, beat Fever 92-69

INDIANAPOLIS – Tayler Hill scored 18 points, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman had 17 each, and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 92-69 on Saturday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Mystics (10-15) lost all seven of their games in July, and the Fever (12-13) won five of their last six. It was the first game back for both teams since the Olympic break.

The Mystics took the lead for good with a 9-0 run to open the second half, capped by Stefanie Dolson's jumper that made it 45-39.

Indiana cut it 48-45, but would get no closer as Washington answered with a 9-2 run and stretched to its margin to 26 in the final minute.

Stefanie Dolson and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt added 11 points each for Mystics. They outscored Indiana 56-30 in the second half.

Erlana Larkins, Natalie Achonwa and Tamika Catchings led the Fever with 12 points each. Marissa Coleman added 11, and Shenise Johnson had 10.