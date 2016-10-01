Northern Illinois with first win, beats Ball State 31-24

MUNCIE, Ind. – Anthony Maddie threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Northern Illinois picked up its first win with a 31-24 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

Maddie threw for 298 yards and rushed for 160 yards including a 75-yard sprint for a touchdown that gave the Huskies (1-4, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) a 10-3 lead with 1:08 left in the first quarter. Joel Bouagnon added 153 yards and a score rushing and Christian Hagan kicked a 41-yard field goal.

Northern Illinois led 24-17 at the break but Ball State's James Gilbert ran for a score early in the fourth quarter to even it up.

Then Maddie hit Kenny Golladay for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Huskies back on top, 31-24, with 11:14 to play and they hung on for the win.

Riley Neal threw for 276 yards for the Cardinals (3-2, 0-1). Gilbert had 119 yards and three scores rushing.