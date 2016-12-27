Snider boys hold off Bishop Dwenger in SAC Tournament

Snider escaped with a 63-57 quarterfinal win over Bishop Dwenger at the SAC Tournament at Wayne on Tuesday.

Malik Williams scored the Panthers' go-ahead basket with under a minute left to go up 59-57. Williams scored the final six points of the game to keep Snider ahead for good.

The Saints led 10-7 after the first quarter and kept the lead until 5:20 left in the second quarter when Snider tied it at 15 with a lay-up from Keondre Brown.

The Panthers started to pull away but 3-pointers from Jack Pentenburg and Zach McKenna kept the Saints within 29-27 at half.

In the fourth quarter, an 11-2 run from Bishop Dwenger gave the Saints a 49-45 lead with 5:55 left but Williams gave the Panthers the spark they needed to secure the win. He finished with a game-high 27 points and Brown scored 14 for the Panthers.

Conlan Martin scored 17 to lead the Saints, Pentenburg finished with 16 and Donovan Campbell 15.

Snider plays the Homestead-Wayne winner at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.