Swanigan national, Big Ten player of week

Another big week produced two more awards for Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan.

For the second time this season, Swanigan was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week by CollegeInsider.com. He also was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.

Swanigan averaged 25 points and 13 rebounds in wins over No. 25-ranked Northwestern on Wednesday and No. 17-ranked Maryland on Saturday. He went a combined 16 of 30 from the field, 5 of 10 from 3-point range and 13 of 15 from the free throw line in the two victories.

For the season, Swanigan is averaging 19.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 79.6 percent from the free throw line. He leads the nation in double-doubles (20) and is second in rebounding (12.8).

BASEBALL

Signings

Kansas City and former Chicago Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel have agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract, a person with direct knowledge negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is pending a physical. …

Cleveland signed former major league outfielder Wily Mo Pena to a minor league contract.

COLLEGES

Award winners

Indiana Tech junior women’s basketball player Keanna Gary was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. … Indiana Tech junior sprinter Kejavon Moore was named the WHAC men’s track Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.

BASKETBALL

Short-handed Louisville falls

In Charlottesville, Virginia, London Perrantes scored 18 points, and No. 12 Virginia used a 22-5 run to begin the second half and beat short-handed No. 4 Louisville 71-55. The Cardinals were without their second- and third-leading scorers, with guard Quentin Snider (12.1 ppg) out with a hip flexor and forward Deng Adel (11.1 ppg) and center Mangok Mathiang (7.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg) suspended for missing curfew Saturday. Reserve Tony Hicks also missed the game with a broken bone in his hand.

Zags remain No. 1 in AP poll

Gonzaga is No. 1 for a second straight week in The Associated Press college basketball poll following a week in which all but four of the top 10 teams lost at least one game. The Bulldogs (24-0), the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I, received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel. Purdue was No. 16 and Butler No. 22.

UConn projected as No. 1 seed

UConn, Baylor, South Carolina and Mississippi State remain the projected No. 1 seeds if the NCAA women’s basketball tournament began Monday. The four schools were also the top teams when the NCAA women’s committee provided its first snapshot of the tournament field last month. Following the top four seeds were Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon State and Stanford.

FOOTBALL

111.3 million view Super Bowl

Fox drew an audience of 111.3 million viewers for the first Super Bowl to go to overtime, falling just shy of the audience for football’s ultimate game over the last three years. The Nielsen company said that the top Super Bowl audience – and the biggest for any American TV show – was the 114.4 million who saw the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. Last year’s Denver-Carolina game reached an audience of 111.9 million.

NFL news

San Francisco officially hired Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as its new head coach more than a month after firing Chip Kelly. …

Atlanta will pick 31st and Super Bowl champion New England will then choose last in the upcoming NFL draft. The order was set after the Patriots beat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime Sunday. Cleveland, San Francisco, Chicago and Jacksonville hold the first four choices. …

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the Texas Rangers to help locate Tom Brady’s missing game jersey, which disappeared from the New England locker room after the Super Bowl.