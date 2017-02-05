Tackett wins PBA Player of the Year award

Huntington native E.J. Tackett won the 2016 Chris Schenkel Professional Bowlers Association Player of the Year, thanks in part to a dominating performance in the end-of-season PBA World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nevada, which included his first major title in the PBA World Championship.

The results of voting by PBA members and international bowling news media representatives was announced by PBA CEO and commissioner Tom Clark during Sunday’s Main Event Terrell Owens PBA Super Clash on ESPN.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Tackett said in a news release on www.pba.com. “I switched to 16 pounds at the end of the 2015 season, had some success and just kept doing what I do. I got the ball rolling the right way and kept it going all year. Winning on television gave me a boost in confidence. I always knew I could do that, but to actually win on TV was something else.

“One thing I’ve always noted about the (Player of the Year) award is it’s named for Chris Schenkel (the PBA Hall of Fame announced for years on ABC). Most people don’t know he was from my hometown (Bippus in Huntington County).”

The PBA’s only four-time title winner in 2016, Tackett was involved in a competitive Player of the Year race coming into the World Series, where he won the PBA World Championship for his fourth title of the year.

He was one of three players to qualify for the match play finals in all four PBA animal pattern championships (Cheetah, Chameleon, Scorpion and Shark) that are part of the World Series of Bowling. He ended the year as the PBA’s earnings leader ($154,900) and finished third in scoring average (224.49 for 490 games).

In addition to the PBA World Championship, Tackett won titles in the 2016 Xtra Frame Storm Open, Xtra Frame PBA Team Challenge and the Bear Open during the PBA Fall Swing.

At age 24, he became the second-youngest player to win PBA’s top annual individual honor. Only the late Billy Hardwick was younger when he was selected as PBA’s first Player of the Year in 1963 at age 22.

Tackett is off to a great start in 2017, winning the PBA Tour’s first event, the DHC PBA Japan Invitational in Osaka, Japan.

“I’m going to stay in the same mindset and try to make TV shows and win,” he said. “That’s why I do what I do – try to win.”

Also, Francois Lavoie was selected as the 2016 Harry Golden Rookie of the Year, becoming the first Canadian ever to win that award. The 2016 Steve Nagy Sportsmanship Award, selected by PBA Tour players, went to Tom Smallwood and the 2016 Tony Reyes Community Service Award winner for exceptional community or charitable activities was Rhino Page.