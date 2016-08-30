Taurasi scores 13 of 19 points in 4th, Phoenix beats Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Brittney Griner had 20 points and four blocks, Diana Taurasi scored 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 79-65 on Tuesday night.

Taurasi scored 10 of Phoenix's 12 points to start the fourth quarter, including an open 3-pointer from the wing that made it 64-50.

DeWanna Bonner added 14 points and Penny Taylor scored 10 points for Phoenix (13-14), which is ranked sixth in the AP power poll. The Mercury moved into sixth place in the WNBA standings.

Erlana Larkins had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Lynetta Kizer added 10 points for seventh-ranked Indiana (12-14). The Fever were held to 20-of-60 shooting (33.3 percent), including 3 of 17 from distance. Indiana didn't make its first field goal until Jeanette Pohlen's 3-pointer with 2:10 left in the first quarter.

Indiana Pacers' forward Myles Turner sat courtside.