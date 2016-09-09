U.S. men's goalball team defeats China

The U.S. men's paralympic goalball team has quickly showed it has a well-rounded game to compete in the toughest group in the Rio Games.

The U.S.defeated China 5-2 in their first game of preliminary play at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio De Janeiro.

Two-time Paralympian Joe Hamilton scored three times and first-time Paralympian John Kusku scored twice as the U.S. played the first of four preliminary games they will play in Group B before the top four teams from each group move on to quarter finals.

Called the ‘group of death’ by players and coaches, Group B is made up of six of the top teams in the world, who are all medal contenders – the U.S. China, Lithuania, Japan, Finland and Turkey.

“To come out here and play flawless three-on-three defense, which is a priority for our defense in this tournament, really feels great,” Hamilton said. “We had the perfect amount of energy -- didn’t let ourselves get too up or too down and that’s exactly what you need to do in this sport.”

Hamilton and Kusku were joined by four-time Paralympian Tyler Merren as the three played the entire game without substitutions.

“I feel good about my performance,” Kusku said. “It was incredible to be out there.”

Next up, the U.S. will play world champion Lithuania.

“They’re the best in the world, so we just gotta go get ‘em,” Hamilton said.

The U.S. team will play three more preliminary games (vs. Lithuania, Finland and Turkey) before quarterfinals begin Wednesday.

The U.S. Women were scheduled to play Algeria in the afternoon but did not play after the Algerian Women’s Team failed to show for the game. This resulted in a win for U.S., whose next game is Sunday against Japan.