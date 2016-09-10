U.S. men's goalball team loses

The U.S. men's Paralympic goalball team lost Saturday to world champion Lithuania 8-7 at Future Arena in Rio De Janeiro.

Joe Hamilton and Tyler Merren gave the U.S. a 2-0 lead in the opening two minutes before Lithuania sliced the lead in half. Lithuania kept up the pressure and tied the game at 2 over the next three minutes.

The game went back and forth and was tied at 4 at halftime, with Hamilton scoring again, before Lithuania pulled away in the second half.

The U.S., which held training camp at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone, will play Finland today, their third preliminary game out of four. Only the top four teams from each group will advance to quarterfinals.