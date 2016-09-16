U.S. men win silver in goalball

The U.S. men's goalball team took a difficult path to the gold medal game against Lithuania on Friday, but settled for silver after running into a buzzsaw as Lithuania won 14-8.

“That team (Lithuania) is a really good team,” Matt Simpson said in a USABA.org news release. “They’ve been at this game for a really long time. It’s their time. It’s an honor to play against those guys and I couldn’t be happier for them, even though we’re at the wrong end of it.”

Coming out of the so-called ‘Group of Death’ with a 2-2 record, the U.S. men defeated Germany in the quarterfinals and host nation Brazil in the semifinals.

The U.S. men have qualified for the 2018 IBSA World Championships in Malmo, Sweden, which will be their first opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The U.S. team trained at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone.

In the woman's bronze medal game, the U.S. defeated Brazil 3-2. Jen Armbruster, who will retire after Rio, scored twice for the U.S.

"It’s good to go home with a medal for sure,” Armbruster said in a USABA.org news release. “But it means a lot to go out representing our country on the medal stand.”

It was the sixth Paralympic medal in women’s goalball for the U.S.

In wheelchair rugby, the United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, defeated No. 3 Japan 57-56 in overtime in the last game of pool play for both countries. The U.S. remained undefeated.

Jeff Butler of Fort Wayne plays for the U.S., which will play in today’s semifinal against either Canada or Australia.

The U.S. women’s wheelchair basketball team won its third gold medal in the last four Paralympic Games by defeating Germany, 62-45. Germany won the gold at the 2012 London 2012 Paralympic Games. The United States won its fourth overall gold medal in women’s wheelchair basketball, and leads the overall medal count with eight medals, next to Germany’s seven.