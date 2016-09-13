US men's goalball team advances

The U.S. men’s Paralympic goalball team reached the quarterfinals Monday with a 6-2 victory over reigning Paralympic champion Finland in Rio De Janeiro.

The U.S. led 2-1 at halftime on goals by Joe Hamilton and John Kusku. Midway through the second half, Tyler Merren scored three goals in two minutes increasing USA’s lead 5-1. Merren scored once more with 4 minutes left in the game.

“It’s a team effort,” Merren said to the usaba website. “The coach said take it from the center, hit the 7, and that’s what I did. It wasn’t anything special, I was just following directions. We’ve got good coaches and a good team.”

The U.S., which had training camp at the Plassman Athletics Center at Turnstone, plays Turkey today. Turkey is currently ranked 4th in the group with a 1-1 record. The quarter­finals begin Wednesday.

In other results, the U.S. women’s Wheelchair Basketball team defeated Algeria 65-15 and will start the quarterfinals today against host Brazil.

Off the fields of play, the 170,000 tickets sold for events at Olympic Park on Saturday, surpassed the one-day total for some days at recent Olympics. On Sunday, 46,000 tickets were sold at Olympic Stadium, the track and field venue separate from Olympic Park, according to the International Paralympic Committee.

Total ticket sales now sit at 1,863,000, the second-highest Paralympic Games total ever, behind London.