Zanardi fast again in return to Rio

Medal Count Country G S B Total 1. China 75 58 39 172 2. Great Britain 43 24 28 95 3. Ukraine 31 23 27 81 4. USA 26 30 24 80 5. Brazil 10 24 14 48 6. Australia 10 21 20 51 7. Germany 9 13 8 30 8. Netherlands 8 12 17 37 9. New Zealand 8 5 4 17 10. Nigeria 8 2 1 11 11. Italy 7 9 9 25 12. Uzbekistan 7 6 17 30 13. Canada 6 9 5 20 14. Iran 6 6 4 16 15. Belarus 6 0 2 8

RIO DE JANEIRO – Nearly 15 years to the day he lost his legs in an auto racing crash in Germany, Italian athlete Alex Zanardi captured a gold medal Wednesday at the Rio Paralympics.

Competing in the men’s road hand-cycling time trial, Zanardi won in a time of 28 minutes, 36.81 seconds, ahead of Stuart Tripp of Australia and Oscar Sanchez of the United States.

On Sept. 15, 2001, Zanardi was nearing the end of the American Memorial 500, a CART race, when his car was struck hard by another as he tried to merge back onto the track from pit row. Both of his legs were amputated above the knee.

“At the time, I was asked if I would ever step back in a race car, but what was very important for me was to go into the bathroom and pee on my own, but I could not do that. I had to be helped. That was my No. 1 priority,” Zanardi told reporters after his race Wednesday. “Day by day I managed to regain control and strength, regain some confidence and concentrate on different things and here I am now.”

Eventually, Zanardi did return to sports, taking up hand cycling. He won two golds and a silver at the 2012 Paralympics in London.

Racing at the Olympic Stadium in Rio held a special meaning for the 49-year-old Zanardi. Rio is where he secured his first pole position in 1996.

“When it was announced that the Olympic Stadium was going to be built there I thought, ‘Wow, I’ve always loved that place and been super fast there,’” Zanardi said. “But for some reason or another I never managed to win a race, so maybe it is time to go back to Rio and win something and put that right.”

US goalball team wins

The United States men’s goalball team earned its toughest win yet in a 7-6 decision over Germany in the quarterfinals.

Joseph Hamilton scored the game-winner with less than two minutes left, slipping the ball past Germany’s right wing into the corner.

“We expected a game like this the entire time,” Hamilton said in a USABA.org release. “This is a young team. They fight, buzzer-to-buzzer. It’s no accident they’re in this tournament.”

The biggest lead for the Americans, who prepared for the Paralympics at Turnstone, was 4-2. The only lead Germany had was after two straight goals to go up 6-5 before the Americans scored two straight, including Hamilton’s game-winner.

“This has, so far, been the toughest win for us in the tournament” Hamilton said. “I tip my cap to Germany, their coaches, their players – that’s a great team and I’m sure they will be a force to be reckoned with when Tokyo corridor begins.”

The US will face Brazil in the semifinal match today.

The US women’s goalball team won its quarterfinal match 2-0 against Canada. It will face Turkey in the semifinals.

Athlete suspended

Argentine judoka Jorge Lencina has been provisionally suspended from the Paralympics after failing a doping test.

Paralympics spokesman Craig Spence says Lencina failed the test on Sept. 8, and then competed two days later in the 90-kilogram class. He lost his match in the quarterfinals and has been disqualified.

Spence says the Argentine’s accreditation has been withdrawn, and he has left the Paralympic village. Spence says the punishment will be decided after the games end on Sunday.

This if the first in-competition doping incident of the Rio Paralympics.

Paralympic officials said a Saudi Arabian powerlifter tested positive in an out-of-competition test.