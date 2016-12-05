4 Indiana schools in AP Top 25 men's hoops poll

Reigning national champion Villanova is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the second time in school history.

The Wildcats (8-0), who were No. 1 for three weeks in February last season, moved up one spot from last week with 57 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

UCLA (9-0), which beat No. 1 Kentucky 97-92 on Saturday, jumped from 11th to second with two first-place votes. Kentucky, which dropped to sixth, had been No. 1 for the past two weeks. Duke is the other team to be No. 1 this season, for two weeks.

Kansas moved from fourth to third and Baylor (8-0) jumped from ninth to No. 4 and received the other six first-place votes.

Four Indiana schools are in the top 25 -- Indiana ninth, Butler 16th, Purdue 18th and Notre Dame 23rd.

Duke held fifth and was followed by Kentucky, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Indiana and Creighton.

Louisville is 11th, followed by Saint Mary's, Xavier, Virginia and West Virginia, which made the jump from 25th to 15th after winning at Virginia, dropping the Cavaliers from sixth to No. 14.

Butler is 16th followed by Wisconsin, Purdue, South Carolina and Arizona. The last five ranked teams are Florida, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Oregon and Iowa State.

Cincinnati (7-1), which won at Iowa State last week, moved back into the Top 25 after being out for three weeks. Notre Dame (8-0) is the week's other newcomer. The Fighting Irish come in having scored at least 91 points in their last three games.