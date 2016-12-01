- Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson yells and gestures during an NCAA college football game against Ball State in Bloomington, Ind. Coach Wilson resigned Thursday, Dec. 1, less than a week after the Hoosiers became bowl-eligible for the second straight season. (Chris Howell/The Herald-Times via AP, File)
December 01, 2016 6:54 PM
Indiana coach Kevin Wilson abruptly resigns after 6 seasons
MICHAEL MAROT | Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana coach Kevin Wilson abruptly resigned Thursday, less than a week after the Hoosiers became bowl-eligible for the second straight season.
Athletic director Fred Glass made the announcement during a hastily arranged news conference. He said defensive coordinator Tom Allen would be the permanent replacement, effective immediately.
Glass said the decision was made because of "philosophical differences."
Indiana (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) is waiting to find out which bowl game it will play in.
Wilson went 26-47 in six seasons in his first college head coaching job.