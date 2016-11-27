AP TOP 25: USF, Pitt among 6 teams to enter rankings

South Florida and Pittsburgh were among six teams to enter The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, matching a record for the Top 25 era.

USF and Pitt are tied for No. 24. No. 17 Stanford, No. 19 Virginia Tech, No. 20 Navy and No. 22 Iowa also entered the rankings in the second-to-last regular-season poll.

This is the fourth time six teams entered the rankings in one week since 1989, when the AP poll expanded to include 25 teams.

Alabama remained a unanimous No. 1 and Ohio State was No. 2. Clemson moved up a spot to No. 3 and Washington jumped two to No. 4. Michigan dropped two to fifth after its double-overtime loss to Ohio State.

No. 6 Wisconsin was followed by Oklahoma, Penn State, Colorado and Southern California.

