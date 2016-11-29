Allen leads No. 5 Duke past Michigan State 78-69

DURHAM, N.C. – Grayson Allen scored 24 points, Luke Kennard added 20 and No. 5 Duke beat Michigan State 78-69 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Amile Jefferson had 17 points and 13 rebounds while freshman Frank Jackson finished with 11 points and keyed a timely 11-0 run for the Blue Devils (7-1).

They won their fourth straight despite shooting just 27 percent from 3-point range.

Eron Harris scored 14 points for Michigan State (4-4). Playing their first game as an unranked team since March 2015, the Spartans had 18 turnovers and star freshman Miles Bridges was held to 11 points – six fewer than his team-leading average – on 4-of-13 shooting.