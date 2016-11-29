- Associated Press
Duke's Frank Jackson (15) defends against Michigan State's Miles Bridges (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.
November 29, 2016 11:38 PM
Allen leads No. 5 Duke past Michigan State 78-69
JOEDY McCREARY | Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. – Grayson Allen scored 24 points, Luke Kennard added 20 and No. 5 Duke beat Michigan State 78-69 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Amile Jefferson had 17 points and 13 rebounds while freshman Frank Jackson finished with 11 points and keyed a timely 11-0 run for the Blue Devils (7-1).
They won their fourth straight despite shooting just 27 percent from 3-point range.
Eron Harris scored 14 points for Michigan State (4-4). Playing their first game as an unranked team since March 2015, the Spartans had 18 turnovers and star freshman Miles Bridges was held to 11 points – six fewer than his team-leading average – on 4-of-13 shooting.