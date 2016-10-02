Backup QB passes, runs past Cards

MUNCIE – It’s no accident Northern Illinois has won six consecutive Mid-American Conference West championships.

And it’s no accident the Huskies have beaten Ball State eight consecutive times, including Saturday’s 31-24 victory in soggy Scheumann Stadium, denying the Cardinals (3-2) what would have been their first three-game winning streak since 2013.

In his first career start at quarterback, redshirt senior Anthony Maddie torched the Ball State defense for 458 yards of total offense – 298 passing and 160 rushing –and three touchdowns, including a 22-yard, game-winning TD pass to wide receiver Kenny Golladay with 11:14 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Maddie, who finished 26 of 41 for 298 yards and two TDs, started because No. 1 quarterback Drew Hare suffered a left leg injury in a loss at South Florida. The Huskies came to Ball State 0-4, but amassed 653 yards offense on 87 plays, 7.5 yards per snap. Northern Illinois finished with 30 first downs.

Golladay caught 13 passes for 184 yards, including two TDs, which made Maddie’s day much easier.

“I wasn’t nervous at all,” said Maddie, who scored on a 75-yard, first-quarter run on which he broke two tackles.

“I was very comfortable out there. The only thing that surprised me was that I thought Ball State would shift more pressure onto Golladay in the second half, and they didn’t.”

Ball State got 119 rushing yards and three touchdowns from running back James Gilbert and 276 passing yards from quarterback Riley Neal, but the Cardinals were outscored 21-7 after taking a 17-10 lead early in the second quarter.

“A lot of our errors and inability to produce more offense in the second half were self-inflicted,” said Neal, who was 23 of 40 but was sacked five times. “They did exactly what we expected them to do defensively. We had lots of opportunities that we didn’t convert.”

Ball State, which amassed 427 yards of offense, won the turnover battle 3-1 but could not match Maddie and Huskies running back Joel Bouagnon, who rushed 21 times for 153 yards and a touchdown.

“We were ready, and we were prepared, but as much as I hate admitting it, Northern Illinois was more physical than we were,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “We knew they wanted to run the ball at us with their two-headed monster (Maddie and Bouagnon), and then we had some missed tackles, especially on Maddie’s 75-yard run.”