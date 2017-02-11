Ball State drops 3rd straight

MUNCIE – Ball State rallied from a 25-point deficit in the first half to take the lead in the final 5 minutes of the game, but the Cardinals couldn’t finish the job in a 79-77 Mid-American Conference loss Friday night to Ohio at Worthen Arena.

It was the third consecutive defeat for the Cardinals (15-10, 6-6 MAC West) and second in a row at home.

Ohio (15-8, 7-5 MAC East) led 29-11 after the first 10 minutes and went on to lead 46-21 with 3:13 left in the first half and led 49-30 at halftime.

But Ball State gradually cut into the Bobcats’ lead in the second half, getting the deficit under double figures with 10:29 left, at 62-55, on a three-point play by Carroll graduate Kyle Mallers.

The Cardinals took the lead at 73-72 with 4:21 remaining on a 3-pointer by Ryan Weber.

But the Bobcats made three free throws to take the lead for good after a technical and personal foul on Ball State’s Tayler Persons.

Trey Moses pulled Ball State to within two at 79-77 with about two minutes to go, but neither team scored the rest of the way.

The Cardinals had the last possession, but Moses, who led BSU with 17 points and 12 rebounds, missed a shot in the final seconds.

Sean Sellers added 14 points, Persons and Francis Kiapway added 12 each and Weber had 11 for the Cardinals.

Mallers finished with six points and seven rebounds for Ball State.

Women

No. 14 DUKE 72, No. 20 SYRACUSE 55: In Durham, North Carolina, Rebecca Greenwell scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to their fourth straight victory.

Oderah Chidom added 16 points.

Kendall Cooper scored 12 points and Lexie Brown nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Blue Devils (21-4, 9-3 ACC).

Duke shot 50 percent while the Blue Devils, who have only allowed three teams to shoot above 40 percent, held Syracuse (17-8, 8-4) to 25 percent.

Alexis Peterson scored 19 points and Brittney Sykes 11 but the nation’s top-scoring backcourt (42.8) combined to shoot just 9 of 31. Peterson moved to No. 2 on the all-time school scoring list.

Briana Day added 11 points.