Ball State rolls in home opener

MUNCIE – A dominating defense and sophomore quarterback Riley Neal’s efficiency highlighted Ball State’s 41-14 win over Eastern Kentucky in the 2016 home opener Saturday at Scheumann Stadium.

It was the first game at home for first-year coach Mike Neu, an alumnus of the university.

Neal was 28 of 39 for 238 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score.

The Cardinals (2-1) had eight sacks against the FCS Colonels (1-2), while Neal completed his first 16 passes.

Anthony Winbush had two sacks, Aaron Taylor had 1 1/2 sacks, while Martez Hester and Marc Walton picked off passes. The defense had 14 tackles for loss.