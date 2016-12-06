Ball State starts fast, blows past Bradley

MUNCIE — Trey Moses had 17 points and nine rebounds and Tayler Persons added 15 points with six assists as Ball State took an early led and rolled to an 80-63 win over Bradley on Tuesday night.

Moses was 5 of 9 from the floor and grabbed five offensive boards. Sean Sellers nailed 4 of 6 from distance for 14 points, Ryan Weber added 13 and Tahjai Teague chipped in 11 for Ball State (5-4).

The Cardinals jumped to an early lead and led 34-23 at the half. Weber nailed back-to-back treys to give Ball State its biggest lead, 70-51 at the 5:10 mark.

Ball State hit 58 percent from the floor while holding Bradley to 21-of-49 shooting. The Cardinals scored 13 second-chance points and added seven more off its fast break.

Luuk van Bree, Darrell Brown and Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye had nine points apiece for Bradley (4-5).