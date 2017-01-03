Berry's career night leads No. 14 North Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. — Joel Berry II had a career-high 31 points and Kennedy Meeks' basket with 1:12 left in overtime put No. 14 North Carolina ahead for good as the Tar Heels defeated Clemson for the ninth straight time, 89-86 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (11-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had two chances to retake the lead after Meeks' shot, but Jaron Blossomgame and Sidy Djitte missed close-in shots to lose to North Carolina for the 19th time in the last 20 games.

Justin Jackson followed with a basket and Clemson could not catch up as the Tar Heels rebounded from an ACC-opening loss at Georgia Tech last Saturday.

Berry scored 23 points after halftime and appeared to have North Carolina (13-3, 1-1) on the way to a victory, ahead 75-67 with less than 4 minutes left. Clemson, though, closed the period with a 10-2 run, capped by Marcquise Reed's tying 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go.

Meeks finished with 14 points and tied his career best with 16 rebounds. It was his fifth double-double this season.

Blossomgame had 24 points to lead the Tigers and Avry Holmes had 20 points.

Berry made nine of 13 shots after halftime and had seven 3-pointers, surpassing his career best of 24 points set against Oklahoma State this past November.

THE BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels had a huge edge underneath the boards on Clemson — they outrebounded Clemson 51-32 — but they kept shooting and missing outside shots. North Carolina hit just three of 10 shots from behind the arc and several times had the ball stolen when attempting cross-court passes. The Tar Heels shot just 33 percent (19.2 percent from 3) in their loss to Georgia Tech last Saturday. Berry's talent, though, pushed them through in the second half.

Clemson: The Tigers showed patience and poise when dealing with North Carolina. Each time the Tar Heels would slice into Clemson's lead, the Tigers would use much of the shot clock and make the extra pass to find the open shot. Clemson hit six 3-pointers in the first half after averaging seven makes a game this season. ... Special halftime appearance by Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney and much of his team. The Tigers face No. 1 Alabama in a rematch of the national championship game Monday night.

UP NEXT

North Carolina opens ACC play at home on Saturday night against North Carolina State.

Clemson faces another ranked team when it travels to No. 23 Notre Dame on Saturday.